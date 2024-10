The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs, 102-81, in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday.

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort returned to the court to score 23 of Iowa’s 81 points, also recording five assists. Iowa’s bench also contributed to the win, amassing 27 points throughout the game.

Iowa will begin their season by hosting a game against Texas A&M Commerce on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.