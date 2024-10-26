Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern

Iowa defeated Northwestern for the homecoming football game, 40-14, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. A total of 28 points were scored in the third quarter for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson averaged 7.8 yards per carry, scoring three touchdowns and totaling 109 yards. Johnson now has 16 rushing touchdowns for the season.

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara was benched at the top of the first half after several incompletions and an early turnover, pick six.

Backup from Brendan Sullivan came in quickly and efficiently, averaging 64.3% completion to McNamara’s 53.9%. Sullivan increased Iowa’s lead early in the third for a six-yard rushing touchdown. Sullivan would finish the game with 79 yards to McNamara’s 73.

Iowa doubled in total yards with 355 to Northwestern’s 163. Iowa also led with possession to Northwestern with 34:24 to 25:36, respectively.

Iowa’s defense forced three turnovers, a safety, and two sacks.

Iowa’s Jay Higgins forced one interception and led the team in total tackles with eight. Iowa’s Nick Jackson followed close behind with 6.

Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen would also see the end zone after a 72-yard punt return.

Next, Iowa will take on the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday. Kickoff time is still to be determined.