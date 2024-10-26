Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, welcomes Northwestern

The Iowa football team is looking to bounce back as it hosts Northwestern at 2:30 p.m. inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes fell to the Michigan State Spartans, 32-20, at East Lansing last weekend. That loss, sinking Iowa to 4-3, included an 11-of-23 and 150-yard performance from quarterback Cade McNamara — in addition to a touchdown and an interception.

But many Hawkeye fans have called for his starting job since then, demanding backup quarterback — and Northwestern transfer — Brendan Sullivan get the nod. Still, McNamara is listed as QB1 for today.

An important aspect of the Black and Gold’s game to take note of today is tackling, a serious struggle against the Spartans. Historically known for its defense, today should serve as proof of that legacy against a 3-4 Northwestern team.

COIN TOSS: Iowa won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Wildcats will start with the football, and the Hawkeyes will defend the north end zone.

10:57 1Q — Iowa 0, Northwestern 0 — A quick Wildcat drive tried to set the pace of the game, aided by a missed tackle by cornerback Deshaun Lee that led to a painful first down. Reliable Wildcat receiver A.J. Henning picked up a 21-yard reception, and quarterback Jack Lausch grabbed 14 more yards on a keep. But after a firm stop from the defensive line, the Wildcats settled for a 49-yard field goal attempt that was no good on behalf of kicker Luke Akers.

6:10 1Q — Iowa 3, Northwestern 0 — All of Kinnick Stadium held its breath as McNamara launched a 42-yard toss to wide receiver Seth Anderson, the latter quite literally diving out to haul it in and celebrating with a “first down” motion right after. He did almost the exact same thing two players later, extending for a catch in the end zone that was ruled out of bounds and thus incomplete. Another incomplete pass, debatably defensive pass interference, brought kicker Drew Stevens on for a chip shot for the lead.

END 1Q — Iowa 3, Northwestern — A stumbling but athletic pass break-up from cornerback Jermari Harris — a highlight on this team — forced a Northwestern punt that returned the ball to McNamara’s hands. He tried to throw another deep ball down the right side of the field but was popped by Wildcat pass rusher Anto Saka, producing an interception but a roughing the passer the penalty to keep the Iowa offense on.

—

11:08 2Q — Iowa 3, Northwestern 0 — This stout Northwestern rush defense has kept Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson modest, and a bad ball from McNamara brought punter Rhys Dakin on to change the possession. But Lausch’s cross-body throw gave it right back to the Hawkeyes as safety Quinn Schulte intercepted his pass and returned it to Northwestern’s 31 yard line.

9:31 2Q — Iowa 3, Northwestern 7 — … and Northwestern’s Theran Johnson took a McNamara pass back 85 yards to the house, the interception giving Northwestern a 7-3 lead — and McNamara a swarm of boos from the crowd. On the brighter side for Hawkeye fans, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin are in attendance today.

6:44 2Q — Iowa 5, Northwestern 7 — To cheers from Hawkeye fans, Sullivan took over at quarterback for the next drive. But its result was a three-and-out that forced a punt. A sack from defensive lineman Max Llewellyn looked an awful lot like a safety, and that was confirmed upon review. Down two, Iowa will take over once again.

HALFTIME — Iowa 12, Northwestern 7 — And it’s Sullivan in again, but that made for yet another three-and-out. Dakin has been on today, though, pinning Northwestern at the six this time around. Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves stuffed running back Joseph Himon, and another punt put Sullivan in again — and a third three-and-out. It’s a punt-off.

Sullivan’s eight-yard run the next drive made for his first first down, and a dazzling Johnson rush into the secondary and spinning around the Wildcat safety brought the Hawkeyes their first touchdown of the game.

—

11:18 3Q — Iowa 19, Northwestern 7 — A flip forward from Sullivan to tight end Johnny Pascuzzi gained 40 yards, and a keep of his own added six to the board for the Hawkeyes, making this one a two-possession contest after a struggling first half. Sullivan has definitely molded into more comfort with his role here, and his mobility makes him a threat on the ground. Some adjustments to his passing game should come next.

8:54 3Q — Iowa 26, Northwestern 7 — Harris brought the boom to Northwestern receiver Cam Porter on a screen pass, knocking him hard to the ground and forcing the punt — which Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen brought back to the house for a touchdown. In the 85 yards to the end zone, Wetjen changed speeds, accelerated, and weaved around half a dozen Wildcats in his way, even stiff-arming one and riding the sideline in to the score.

4:32 3Q — Iowa 33, Northwestern 7 — The Northwestern offense has gotten absolutely nothing going since its first touchdown, punting the ball away again and again. Teasing the punting unit, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz kept Sullivan on for a fourth-and-one attempt, converting and leading to 41-yard touchdown run from Johnson for his second of the game.

END 3Q — Iowa 40, Northwestern 7 — A deflected pass by linebacker Nick Jackson landed right in fellow linebacker Jay Higgins lap for an interception, which the two smiled over as they celebrated by the end zone. Then Johnson took a handoff through the left side of the field and sat a man down with a stiff arm, waltzing into the same end zone for his third — yes, third — touchdown of the day.

—

8:50 4Q — Iowa 40, Northwestern 7 — Kenneth Merrieweather even got in on the action as he sacked Lausch for a loss of 12 yards, Northwestern then punting the ball back to Iowa once again and Iowa back to Northwestern soon after. But backup defensive lineman Will Hubert took charge of the next change of possession, jumping on a loose football fumbled by the Wildcats. The Iowa defense has been extraordinary this afternoon.

6:39 4Q — Iowa 40, Northwestern 14 — The Wildcats finally got back on the board among the second-stringers, Drew Wagner returning Dakin’s punt 72 yards to the house. Some slow progression on both sides slowly concluded the game with a Hawkeye win.

FINAL — Iowa 40, Northwestern 14

—

