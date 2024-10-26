Iowa football delivers eye-opening turnaround, crushing Northwestern, 40-14.

From a first half of toil and struggle came an offensive onslaught. Directed by mobile backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan and a dominant defense that conceded only 163 yards and forced three turnovers the Iowa football team crushed Northwestern, 40-14, Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

Sullivan entered the game midway through the second quarter after starter Cade McNamara threw an interception returned for a touchdown that gave the Wildcats an early 7-3 lead. While Sullivan’s first three drives were all three-and-outs, the Northwestern transfer got revenge on his former team, ending his evening with [stats] as Iowa had four straight touchdown drives.

Coupled with Sullivan’s 41 rushing yards was running back Kaleb Johnson’s routine brilliance. The third-year running back churned 109 yards and three rushing scores out of 14 attempts before being pulled in the fourth quarter with the game in hand.

Heading out of the halftime tunnel with a five-point advantage, the Hawkeyes left their offensive struggles in the rearview mirror with a seven-play, 78-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 40-yard catch-and-run from tight end Johnny Pascuzzi on a deceptive play-fake from Sullivan. ‘

The junior quarterback continued his production via misdirection, feigning a handoff to Johnson before taking the ball himself and racing past two Wildcat defenders to the pylon for a score.

The Hawkeyes continued to play complementary football down the stretch. After Sullivan’s touchdown, the Wildcats went three-and-out. Northwestern’s Luke Akers delivered a 46-yard punt to a waiting Kaden Wetjen at the Iowa 15-yard line. Sprinting past defenders, Wetjen managed a tap-dance down the sideline for an 85-yard score – his first collegiate touchdown.

https://x.com/HeavensFX/status/1850291906301038620

The offensive onslaught continued on the ensuing Iowa drive. The Hawkeyes notched two first downs, including a fourth-and-1 attempt, before Johnson broke free on a run down the middle. Wildcats nipping at his ankles, the Hawkeye ran into the end zone unscathed to make the contest a 33-7 affair.

Northwestern earned its first first down of the second half on the following drive, but coughed up the football a few plays later. On 3rd-and-11, Lausch’s pass was rejected by linebacker Nick Jackson. The careening pigskin then fell into the hands of a blitzing Jay Higgins for an interception.

https://x.com/BigTenNetwork/status/1850299219979944443

It took all of seven seconds for Johnson to complete his hat trick and give Iowa its third 40-point affair of the season. Yet before this explosion, the Hawkeye offense mirrored the cringe-worthy editions of recent seasons, combining multiple three-and-outs and costly turnovers to keep the Wildcats within five points heading into the break.

Sullivan’s first drive of the game came midway through the second quarter, relieving McNamara from duty after the Michigan transfer attempted an ill-advised pass to Luke Lachey.The tight end was blanketed by Northwestern defensive back Theran Johnson. Coming down with the jump ball, Johnson found the left sideline and coasted 86 yards to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead after the Hawkeyes’ opening drive field goal.

Sullivan’s initial drive resulted in eight yards and a three-and-out, but punter Rhys Dakin made up for the ineffectiveness with a 41-yard boot that pinned Northwestern at the 6-yard line.

The Iowa defensive line took quick advantage, as junior Max Llewellyn wrapped up Lausch near the goal line for a safety to cut Northwestern’s lead to 7-5.

https://x.com/HeavensFX/status/1850276069619708190

The two teams traded three-and-outs twice before Iowa found the end zone to close out the half. After two Sullivan runs for 12 yards and another 14 through the air, running back Kaleb Johnson eased past defenders for a 26-yard rushing touchdown, providing the coup de grace with a spin move past a Wildcat defender.

https://x.com/HawkeyeFootball/status/1850282316410626547

That run would be a foreshadowing of the explosion waiting to come. From a disappointing road loss to Michigan State one week ago, the Hawkeyes delivered an eye-opening turnaround on both ends of the football.

Up next

Iowa, improving to 5-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten, continues its homestand next weekend with a matchup against Wisconsin. The Badgers are 5-2 overall and host No. 3 Penn State on Saturday night.