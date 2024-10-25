Kid Captain Adeline Lovell transformed her Cyclone parents into Hawkeye fans

Morgan Lovell hit the panic button. A flood of nurses rushed into the room. Lovell’s 4-year-old daughter had a swollen face and restricted airway. Adeline Lovell was no longer breathing. She was in anaphylactic shock.

After developing a strange rash and a fever, Adeline was taken by her parents – Morgan and Chris Lovell – to her pediatrician. She was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia on July 6, 2022.

“You immediately feel such a range of emotions from disbelief to anger to just deep sadness and worry,” Chris said.

Experiencing anaphylactic shock was one of the early obstacles Adeline faced during her treatment. Two years later, she is in remission and a Kid Captain for Iowa football’s homecoming game against Northwestern on Oct. 26.

After being diagnosed with leukemia, therapy treatment begins immediately. Every patient’s goal is to enter remission as soon as possible, which is most commonly one month after treatment begins. For Adeline, two months was all she needed.

Even in remission, Adeline had a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Dr. Jessica Zimmerman, Adeline’s pediatric oncologist at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital, explained that the process could take up to two and a half years.

The Lovell family, who resides in Clear Lake, Iowa, would have to drive back and forth from Stead Family Children’s Hospital every other day so that Adeline could be administered shots in her leg as a part of her therapy.

Three months after her diagnosis, Adeline went into anaphylaxis. She had an allergic reaction to the therapy drug asparaginase.

“Even though she’s been through a bunch of different challenges and obstacles through her therapy, she still continues to be that bright and bubbly kid,” Zimmerman said.

Dr. Zimmerman described Adeline as “fun” and the Lovell family was trying to keep life fun from behind the walls of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“There were times that we tried to make it fun, and we stayed in hotels and Ad actually taught herself to swim. And so we balance our days between hospital and then swimming,” Morgan said.

Being within the hospital walls had its perks, too. For Adeline, her experiences were highlighted by Nacho, a golden retriever facility dog at the children’s hospital. Nacho is one of two dogs who help “children achieve specific clinical goals through animal-assisted interventions,” per UIHC’s website.

As for Adeline’s father, Stead Family Children’s Hospital will always be the place where Adeline went to heal.

“We’re part of this hospital family now,” he said.

Post-treatment, the odds are in Lovell’s favor. Ninety percent of patients cured from high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia are lifelong survivors, Zimmerman said.

Lovell’s remission treatment will be complete on Nov. 1.

“She’s so healthy now,” Chris said. “She’s doing great.”

Now at age 6, Adeline is a bubbly kid who cares for her little siblings. She enjoys singing, drawing, gymnastics, dance, and playing dress-up.

Adeline said she’s most looking forward to seeing the Iowa cheerleaders on the field for her Kid Captain game.

Chris on the other hand, is excited for only one thing. Adeline.

“Seeing and feeling and hearing everybody in Kinnick, you know, clapping for Ad and celebrating her,” he said.

That all will take place during the Hawkeye Wave.

Morgan entered the Zoom call with The Daily Iowan repping the Wave. She wore a white sweatshirt with the Stead Family Children’s Hospital printed on the front. In front of the hospital was an image of Kinnick Stadium, filled with 70,000 people, indicating what is commonly known as the best tradition in college sports.

And this weekend, the Lovell family is at the center of it.

“I don’t know the right word for it, just, extremely impactful,” Chris said.

Chris and Morgan both attended the University of Northern Iowa but labeled themselves as quasi-Cyclones fan. Once they spent time at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital and experienced the Wave, they were sold toward flipping their allegiances.

“We’re Hawkeyes now,” Chris said.