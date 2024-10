Local voters attended watch parties for Iowa’s first congressional debate between Christina Bohannan and Marionette Miller-Meeks on Monday, Oct. 21.

Some democrats held a watch party at Sanctuary Pub while republicans watched a few blocks down at Quinton’s Bar & Deli.

The democratic watch party drew a larger crowd than the republican one and consisted of older individuals on average.

Both sides watched closely as the candidates talked about many issues ranging from abortion to taxes and more.