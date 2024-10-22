Owners of Roxxy, Double-Tap, and Stuffed Olive rebrand

Iowa City is, first and foremost, a college town. Residents of a college town almost unanimously embrace certain elements of a specific lifestyle, like drinking, partying, and carrying on. This has been a truth for many years.

Over time, though, all things tend to advance, and even the preferences of seemingly indiscriminate college students behave similarly. These subtle shifts in consumer preference can lead to changes in patronage that may initially seem insignificant. Over time, however, losses in the industry can result in much larger losses in the surrounding area.

Greater Iowa City and the management company behind three staple establishments of Iowa City nightlife are making efforts to keep business moving in the right direction and maintain an economically strong Iowa City for all.

On Tuesday, the recently rebranded Cedar Falls-based Harmonic Hospitality Group hosted a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate its “management rebranding” and a host of new creative decisions. These decisions are trying to alleviate a “dry spell” in Iowa City’s downtown nightlife, said new Harmonic Hospitality Group Executive General Manager Matthew Martin.

Harmonic Hospitality Group holds brand ownership of Roxxy, The Stuffed Olive, and Double-Tap, which are food, drink, and nightclub attractions in Iowa City’s Ped Mall.

Martin said the three locations will see a host of food and drink promotions as well as events and contests at the three locations. These decisions have been made to keep the locations filled with variety and new ideas to attract business.

“We don’t pigeonhole as just some tribute bar. We do a lot of different things here,” Martin said.

Martin spoke about a costume contest coming to Roxxy and was excited to share about a video game triathlon at Double-Tap with a potential grand prize of $1,000. Overall, Martin said a host of new events, including karaoke nights, date nights, and new video games, will be coming to their respective locations over the coming months.

“Our Harmonic Hospitality Group is going to make sure this location here in Iowa City thrives,” he said.

Harmonic Hospitality Group, previously known as Paramount Barco, is also opening a new Roxxy location in Madison, Wisconsin. One thing that is important to Martin, though, is the synergy between locations in individual towns.

“Some of our employees are working at all three locations, and that’s the thing,” Martin said. “We want you to try all three things. It’s not just one place with one idea. We’re a lot of places with a lot of ideas.”

Director of Marketing and Communications for Greater Iowa City Jesse Wallace said the rebranding and attitude toward investment in the brand locations is good, overall, for the local economy. The chance to build more economic opportunities in the areas is one they will take.

“More businesses will better the economy,” Wallace said. “We want local attractions, attractive tourism, and a good place for our students.”

Also present at the ribbon cutting event was a representative of Johnson County Department of Public Health Health Educator Susan Vileta. Vileta works as one of many ambassadors between Greater Iowa City Inc. and the county.

Vileta said that connections and communication between businesses and the local government are important to maintaining a strong business environment.

“I always say that I try to be a connector between public health and business,” she said. “I get to meet all the new businesspeople and make different connections in the community.”

One example Vileta gave of the importance of forming these business relationships was from the era of COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants.

“Folks knew me through my work with Iowa City Area Development Group [now Greater Iowa City] and looked to me with questions on how to figure out the COVID restrictions,” Vileta said.

Of her work with the county and Greater Iowa City, Vileta said that local, small businesses give back to the community and are important to support.

On a larger scale, classic establishments like those under the ownership of Harmonic Hospitality are necessary for the continued economic success of Iowa City’s downtown area.