Letter to the Editor | Miller-Meeks’ commitment to PBMs

Pharmacy Benefit Managers, also known as PBMs, have made accessing life-saving medications increasingly difficult for many, including myself. Their complex pricing structures and opaque practices often lead to higher costs for essential drugs. I’ve experienced how PBMs’ sudden increases in copayments can cause financial strain and worsen health concerns. These challenges have underscored the urgent need for reform to improve transparency and reduce patients’ out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy.

I was delighted to read Representative Miller-Meeks’ op-ed on PBM reform. Her introduction of the DRUG Act offers much-needed hope. This legislation aims to end PBMs’ abusive practices, which have contributed to rising out-of-pocket costs and financial burdens for patients. The DRUG Act represents a crucial step toward reducing medication expenses and enhancing transparency. This act not only offers a glimmer of hope but makes monumental movements to fix this issue.

Representative Miller-Meeks’ commitment to addressing these issues is a lifeline for not just Iowans but all Americans affected by high prescription prices. I am hopeful she will continue to champion this reform and work toward its passage. Our health and financial stability depend on it.

– Heleine Filipe