This year, Iowa is ranked No. 9 among all public and private universities for writing. Iowa is the first public institution to appear on the report.

This year, Iowa is ranked No. 9 among all public and private universities for writing. Iowa is the first public institution to appear on the report.

Chastity Clark is a fourth-year student studying Cinema and Creative Writing. Clark shares her experiences as an undergraduate student studying a writing discipline at a nationally renowned university.

Above the Fold is hosted and produced by Madeleine Willis.