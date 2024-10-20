X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MI- The Iowa football team suffered a dismal 32-20 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. The Hawkeyes were plagued by numerous inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, including a lackluster defensive effort that saw Iowa allow a whopping 468 yards. Adding to these failures, the Spartans didn’t punt once, the first time this has occurred in a Hawkeye game since a 2013 contest against Ohio State.

Iowa struggled to gain any traction on offense in the first half, compiling only two first downs and 58 total yards of offense. Making matters worse, the usually stout Hawkeye defense struggled to stop the Michigan State offense led by quarterback Aidan Chiles, with Chiles often showing his prolific rushing ability and knack for making plays outside the pocket.

Though the Iowa offense rallied to post 20 points in the second half, the defense failed to keep the Spartans off the scoreboard, resulting in the disappointing defeat. McNamara completed 11 of his 23 passing attempts for 150 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Iowa fans and media reacted to the game on X, formerly known as Twitter.

My patience for this style of football is at its breaking point… — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) October 20, 2024

Dear Iowa football team I still have 4 years of eligibility I will take 10% of what you are paying Cade to hand the ball off and throw the ball into the turf on every pass beyond the line of scrimmage — Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) October 20, 2024

This is the worst tackling performance I’ve seen since I started covering the team in 2018. Baffling considering how tremendous and consistent Phil Parker defenses have been throughout the years. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 20, 2024

Well I can see Iowa going 6-6 or 7-5 at this rate. Not playing good football. — Zach (@zachheil97_zach) October 20, 2024