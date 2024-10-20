X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s defeat against Michigan State

EAST LANSING, MI- The Iowa football team suffered a dismal 32-20 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. The Hawkeyes were plagued by numerous inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, including a lackluster defensive effort that saw Iowa allow a whopping 468 yards. Adding to these failures, the Spartans didn’t punt once, the first time this has occurred in a Hawkeye game since a 2013 contest against Ohio State.
Iowa struggled to gain any traction on offense in the first half, compiling only two first downs and 58 total yards of offense. Making matters worse, the usually stout Hawkeye defense struggled to stop the Michigan State offense led by quarterback Aidan Chiles, with Chiles often showing his prolific rushing ability and knack for making plays outside the pocket.
Though the Iowa offense rallied to post 20 points in the second half, the defense failed to keep the Spartans off the scoreboard, resulting in the disappointing defeat. McNamara completed 11 of his 23 passing attempts for 150 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Iowa fans and media reacted to the game on X, formerly known as Twitter.
My patience for this style of football is at its breaking point…
— 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 (@ChinLovesIowa) October 20, 2024
Dear Iowa football team
I still have 4 years of eligibility
I will take 10% of what you are paying Cade to hand the ball off and throw the ball into the turf on every pass beyond the line of scrimmage
— Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) October 20, 2024
This is the worst tackling performance I’ve seen since I started covering the team in 2018.
Baffling considering how tremendous and consistent Phil Parker defenses have been throughout the years.
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 20, 2024
Well I can see Iowa going 6-6 or 7-5 at this rate. Not playing good football.
— Zach (@zachheil97_zach) October 20, 2024
Oh no. Not “That’s football” again https://t.co/shcLyoeEo0
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 20, 2024
As a Hawkeye football fan in Iowa City it’s DEPRESSING 😭😭
— Gaby 🙂 (@ouatdemii) October 20, 2024
This team needs to lose a lot of games. If they have another 8-4 or 9-3 year kirk stays and we will be mediocre year in and year out. Love Iowa have all my life but I’ll sacrifice a bad year if it means Kirk retires and we finally get done real changes. Iowa needs 2024 football
— Slaypuh24 (@slaypuh24) October 20, 2024
Embarrassing.
— 95Hawk (@95_Hawkeyes) October 20, 2024
Being an Iowa Hawkeye football fan is one of the most insufferable things in life.
— DadDropsDonuts (@DadDropsDonuts) October 20, 2024
This simply isn’t the Iowa defense we’re used to. No discipline, missing tackles, allowing big plays.
— Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) October 20, 2024
Divorce lawyers would be out of a job if every couple in America had the same dedication to their spouses as Kirk Ferentz does to his QB1
— Black Heart Gold Pain (@BHGP) October 20, 2024