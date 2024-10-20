Photos: Iowa football at Michigan State

The Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the Michigan State Spartans, 32-20, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday. There were 69,682 people in attendance for Michigan State’s homecoming game.

Michigan State Kicker Jonathan Kim was the sole scorer in the first half, making four field goals for the Spartans. Iowa responded with 20 points in the second half, still falling short of the Spartans 32 points total. Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson continued his dominance offensively, scoring a 75 yard touchdown for the Hawkeyes.

Gallery • 42 Photos Fans make their way to Spartan Stadium before a game between Iowa and Michgan State at Spartan STadium in East Lansong, Mich., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2024.

The Hawkeyes now sit at a 4-3 record to enter their homecoming game against Northwestern at home on Saturday, Oct. 26.