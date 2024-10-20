Opinion | Students with dietary restrictions deserve better

Grilled cheese, Alfredo pasta, and cheese pizza.

These are the limited options I find myself facing week after week in the dining hall.

As both a vegetarian and a freshman, my experience with university dining has been far from satisfying. Like many underclassmen, I rely on the dining hall for my meals, yet every visit leaves me frustrated by the narrow selection of food.

The few vegetarian options available are often unappetizing and lack essential protein and nutrients. It feels as though the menu is dominated by dishes overflowing with dairy and meat, leaving little room for vegetarians and vegans.

Both dietary preferences and restrictions are common among university students, yet the dining choices often fall short of meeting diverse needs. Yes, there’s always pizza or pasta, but eating these options daily offers little to no nutrition.

The only other consistent alternative is the salad bar. While many assume vegetarianism means a diet rich in vegetables, relying solely on salads does more harm than good. Leafy greens are low in calories, healthy fats, and protein, leaving me feeling unsatisfied and undernourished.

And I’m not alone.

First-year student Genavieve Koinzan is also discontent with the lacking options. She often feels that the vegetarian meals are mismatched with the rest of the dining hall menu.

“Any vegetarian option seems to come out of left field and doesn’t pair well with what’s served,” she said. “There are these black bean patties that I refuse to try because they look soaked in oil. I’ve also encountered dried-out and under-seasoned ‘hoisin meatless meatballs.’”

With limited access to kitchens and tight budgets, students often can’t afford to seek out healthier meals elsewhere. The dining halls should be places that promote health and community, yet they often feel unwelcoming.

It’s not just vegetarians and vegans who face these challenges — many students with dietary restrictions are left feeling overlooked.

Sophia O’Sullivan, a first-year student with celiac disease, faced even greater challenges during her time in Rienow Hall. Every day, she headed to Hillcrest Dining Hall for her meals, where she hoped to find something safe to eat.

Before starting at the University of Iowa, O’Sullivan submitted her accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which granted her access to resources like an online ordering program and a larger fridge for storing her gluten-free foods.

While the staff at Hillcrest was incredibly kind and genuinely attempted to create meals for her, O’Sullivan said it was evident they were extremely busy with the amount of other food they needed to prepare.

“I could see how hard they were trying,” O’Sullivan recalled, “but with so many people being served, I never felt entirely comfortable. Cross-contamination is a real concern for me, and I started getting sick and having more reactions to the foods.”

As a result, O’Sullivan packed up her things and moved to Mayflower so she could cook her own meals. She’s now able to make food that conforms to her celiac needs, but moving has added the hassle of figuring out the bus system a month into the school year. Her accommodations came at a price, and not many students have the ability to do the same.

Under the Americans Disability Act, schools are required to support people with allergies and diseases, like celiac. However, this fails to include students with preferences like being vegetarian or vegan.

We’re not asking for gourmet meals every day, but basic, nutritious options that make us feel included and cared for. It’s difficult to please the countless students who eat at the dining halls, but one thing is certain: Students with dietary restrictions and preferences feel singled out.

Eating shouldn’t be another source of stress; it should be an opportunity for nourishment and community. Students shouldn’t have to compromise their health or well-being just to get a decent meal.

With tough schedules, academics, and extracurriculars, students have so much on their plates — except proper nutrition.