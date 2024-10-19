Iowa football falls to Michigan State, 32-20, after momentum-swinging second half

EAST LANSING, MI – For a brief glimmer, the Iowa football team had hope. It’s past early-season triumphs appeared back once again. Star running back Kaleb Johnson took a handoff on the first play of a drive, racing around the left side, up the sideline, and across the goal line for a 75-yard touchdown run. Iowa trailed Michigan State, 25-20, with 7:22 remaining.

KALEB JOHNSON 75 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🟡⚫️ Iowa trials just 5 to Michigan State.. pic.twitter.com/V2OhJk5I6m — College Football Fan (@CFB_Fan_) October 20, 2024

The team had life. Until it didn’t and reverted back to how it was playing all game. The Hawkeyes never scored again, conceding their eighth scoring drive to the Spartans just minutes later. After a second half of constant momentum swings, Iowa departed Spartan Stadium head in hands with a 32-20 loss, falling to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten.

The Spartans piled on 468 total yards of offense – the most the Hawkeyes had let up this season – to go along with 27 first downs and not one punt. Quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 22-of-30 passes for 256 yards, an interception, and a touchdown, plus 56 rushing yards on 11 carries. Transfer running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams led the rushing attack with 86 yards while wideouts Nick Marsh and Montorie Foster Jr. each posted 100-yard performances.

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara finished the evening 11-of-23 for 150 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Outside of his 75-yard dash, Johnson managed 23 yards on the ground over 13 carries.

After a disastrous first half of football that brought the Hawkeyes only two first downs, Iowa matched its yardage total of the first 30 minutes with an eight-play, 58-yard drive, highlighted by an 18-yard jump-ball snag from first-year wideout Reece Vander Zee for a score.

On the ensuing drive, Michigan State answered in kind with an 18-yard passing score of its own. On first down, Chiles sat in a clean pocket and found senior receiver Montorie Foster Jr. alone in the end zone. Foster, the Spartans’ leading receiver last season, blew past Iowa corner John Nestor, leaving the Hawkeye stranded in the grass.

The Spartans find the endzone!@MSU_Football | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/oJqzYYotrX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 20, 2024

The scoring barrage continued, as the Hawkeyes needed only eight more plays to strike again. McNamara found tight end Luke Lachey for a 28-yard gain down the middle. A face mask penalty on the Spartans tacked on an extra 15 yards. Three plays later, backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan, back in his usual role inside the 10-yard line, took a high snap on third down and rushed to his right for a two-yard score.

Brendan Sullivan draws Iowa closer with this touchdown run. pic.twitter.com/8MNsDU9n92 — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) October 20, 2024

The Hawkeyes nearly forced Michigan State’s first punt of the game, but Lynch-Adams forced his way through would-be tacklers for 10 yards on third-and-22. The gain proved just enough, as Kim’s 55-yard attempt cleared the crossbar for his fifth field goal of the evening.

Iowa’s next drive lasted all of two plays, as McNamara’s deep pass sailed short of its intended target and into the hands of Michigan State defensive back Nikai Martinez to set up the Spartans in enemy territory. Despite a pass interference penalty on receiver Jaron Glover, Michigan State snuck into Kim’s range and the grad transfer from North Carolina knocked down his sixth of the evening.

After the Johnson touchdown, the Spartans drove down the field once again, breaking tackles and setting up running back Nathan Carter for a one-yard plunge across the goal line to put the game on ice.

The Hawkeyes’ first quarter was their worst performance of the season. In three drives, Iowa netted 17 total yards. The closest it came to scoring was a 58-yard field goal attempt from kicker Drew Stevens that sailed wide right. Hawkeye defensive back Koen Entringer snagged his first interception of the season to set up at Iowa in enemy territory, but the Hawkeyes gained five yards in response – all from Johnson – and prompted head coach Kirk Ferentz to opt for the long field goal try.

Koen Entringer with his first career INT. pic.twitter.com/pehtdq1l7o — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) October 20, 2024

Michigan State meanwhile, averaged six yards per play on its way to two field goals from kicker Jonathan Kim. The graduate student from North Carolina drilled two more in the second quarter as the Spartans continued to thrash the Hawkeye defense with chunk plays and mobility from Chiles.

The teenaged QB scampered for 21 yards and seven carries and worked his way in the pocket to find senior wideout Montorie Foster Jr. and first-year Nick Marsh for gains of 20-plus yards. Iowa put backup John Nestor in for TJ Hall at cornerback in the second quarter, but the change wasn’t effective, as Chiles finished the first half 10-of-16 for 132 yards.

Iowa’s longest drive of the first half was seven plays for 32 yards. The Hawkeyes managed two first downs and 58 total yards compared to Michigan State’s 15 and 250.

Injury Report

Hawkeye safety and preseason Associated Press All-American Sebastian Castro didn’t suit up against the Spartans after being listed as questionable on the availability report prior to kickoff. Ferentz said Castro was dealing with an ankle injury and would most likely be good to go for next week.

Iowa safety Koen Entringer left the game in the second half and did not return. Ferentz said Entringer suffered a hand injury but said the ailment wasn’t serious and the Hawkeye would be back in action soon.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes return to Kinnick Stadium for their annual homecoming game against Northwestern. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten, having picked up a 23-3 loss to Wisconsin in Week 8. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.