Photos: No. 14 Iowa Soccer vs. Washington

The Iowa Women’s Soccer team defeated Washington, 1-0, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Freshman forward Berit Parten scored in the 35th minute for the Hawkeyes. Parten is the leading scorer for the Hawkeyes, scoring seven goals this season.

Iowa had six shots on goal, and the Huskies had three.

Iowa’s record increases to 12-1-3 on the season, and 7-1-1 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes host the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. in their regular-season home finale.