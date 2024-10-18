The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868


Photos: No. 14 Iowa Soccer vs. Washington

Wyatt Goodale, Photojournalist
October 18, 2024

The Iowa Women’s Soccer team defeated Washington, 1-0, at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Freshman forward Berit Parten scored in the 35th minute for the Hawkeyes. Parten is the leading scorer for the Hawkeyes, scoring seven goals this season.

Iowa had six shots on goal, and the Huskies had three.

Iowa’s record increases to 12-1-3 on the season, and 7-1-1 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes host the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. in their regular-season home finale.

Iowa's Eva Pattison (10) runs onto the field before a women’s soccer game between Iowa and Washington at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies 1-0.

