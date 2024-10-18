Kid Captain Hudson Ferris considers hospital staff “extended family”

During one of Hudson Ferris’ first chemotherapy treatments, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital nurses moved him into a room with a perfect view of Kinnick Stadium. That night, Hudson and his family waved back to 70,000 football fans.

“It was the best memory, and we will never forget it,” Hudson’s mother, Traci Ferris, said.

Now, Hudson is a 2024 Iowa Kid Captain waving to the children’s hospital rather than from it.

“We are over the moon excited that Hudson is a Kid Captain,” Traci said. “We feel super lucky to get the opportunity.”

But Hudson being named to the roster wasn’t born from luck, but from a story of strength.

At 9 years old, Hudson experienced pain and fatigue. At first, his family was unconcerned, assuming it was only growing pains. But after several visits to Hudson’s local pediatrician and further testing, Traci answered a phone call that changed their lives.

“We received a call that said the next morning we needed to go directly to the [University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital] and look for the words, ‘Cancer Center,’” Traci said. “We were absolutely devastated.”

Hudson remained in the hospital for nine days. Eventually, he received his diagnosis: stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma. Before the Ferris family could fully grasp the situation, Hudson’s 18-month road to recovery began.

“The treatment plan for neuroblastoma is very, very hard,” Traci said.

Traci said Hudson underwent two back-to-back stem cell transplants, five rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and 12 rounds of radiation.

“He persevered through everything,” she added.

Traci wasn’t the only one who noticed Hudson’s toughness and determination to tackle his diagnosis. Dr. David Dickens, an oncologist at the children’s hospital, remembered Hudson and his story in detail.

“When Hudson came back from his transplants, we knew that he had been through a lot. We know that his type of cancer is aggressive, and the timing of continuing therapy was crucial,” Dickens said. “But we also know how tough Hudson proved to be and proceeded with his treatment. Any and every child has the capacity to beat the odds, and that is what we always count on: becoming a survivor.”

Hudson’s scans have been clear and his cancer has been in remission since his final treatments.

“We are so happy he is healthy and living his best life,” Traci said.

Throughout the treatment process, Hudson remained in good spirits. Despite spending months in the hospital, experiencing painful treatments, and missing a year of school, the Ferris family never once recalled Hudson complaining about what he went through.

“I also give so much credit to all the doctors and nurses at the [Stead Family Children’s Hospital] for taking good care of Hudson and good care of us,” Traci said, adding that the staff has become “extended family.”

After the hospital stays and treatments subsided, Hudson is back in school, where he shows off his curiosity and explores his new ideas. His mother believes he will grow up to be an entrepreneur.

Though a sense of normalcy has come back to the Ferris family, its perspective on life is forever changed.

Since Hudson’s diagnosis, the Ferrises have made it a priority to travel, try new things, put their kids first, and live in the moment.

“We focus on what matters most,” Traci said. “We will continue to do that for many more years to come.”