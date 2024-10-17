Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Michigan State

The Iowa football team looks for its third consecutive win of the season Saturday night against Michigan State. The Hawkeyes last played in East Lansing in 2017, when the Spartans emerged with a 17-10 victory. This time around, Michigan State features a new head coach in Jonathan Smith, who arrived this offseason after six seasons at Oregon State. Smith led three consecutive bowl appearances with the Beavers – a feat that hadn’t been done for the program since 2006-09.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles followed Smith from Corvallis and earned the starting spot in the preseason. The 19-year-old Chiles has brought plenty of hype as a four-star transfer but has struggled with turnovers this season, throwing eight interceptions. Even with his vulnerability in the air, Chiles is still a threat on the ground, rushing for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Iowa leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 25-22-2.

Matchup: Iowa (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Weather: 68 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -5.5 | O/U: 41.5