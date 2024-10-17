The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 8 college football games

Not everyone was in favor of Texas topping Georgia at home or of Utah State and quarterback Spencer Petras defeating New Mexico.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 17, 2024
Emma Calabro
Iowa wide receiver Reece Vander Zee, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson, and Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker celebrate a touchdown during a football game between Washington and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies 40-16. (Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa @ Michigan State 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (22-14): Iowa – There’s Tim Horton’s up in East Lansing, so maybe the seven-hour drive will be worth it. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (25-11): Iowa – We’re in limbo, folks.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (23-13): Iowa – Iowa has to win this game if it wants to have any chance at the CFP. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (23-13): Iowa – We really play offense without a QB and receivers.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (22-14): Iowa – KJ back on Heisman watch. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (21-15): Iowa – Beating Washington was a good bounce-back.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (25-11): Iowa – Night game at East Lansing? Might as well be a home game for Iowa.

No. 5 Georgia @ No. 1 Texas 

McGowan: Texas – Bulldogs haven’t been smart on the road. 

Votzmeyer: Texas – The Bulldogs are driving themselves out of the playoff at very high speeds.

Schultz: Texas – Some Georgia player is being charged with a DUI as I’m writing this. 

Meglio: Texas – Carson Beck was speeding when he sent that infamous Snapchat message.

Reisetter: Georgia – No. 1’s are not safe this year. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Hopefully Kirby Smart doesn’t shove another opposing QB.

Brummond: Texas – Texas is officially back.

No. 7 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee 

McGowan: Alabama – The song Colin is referring to blows. 

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Hoping this inspires another Morgan Wallen song.

Schultz: Alabama – Both of these teams looked awful last week, but Ryan Williams will be too much for the Vols. 

Meglio: Alabama – I’ll never let go of Alabama losing to Vanderbilt.

Reisetter: Alabama – Revenge tour upcoming for the Tide. 

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Hate picking against the Tide, but here we are.

Brummond: Alabama – ‘Bama finally gets its first win of the year in the state of Tennessee.

No. 24 Michigan @ No. 22 Illinois 

McGowan: Illinois – The Legends fish sandwich in Champaign is, well, legendary.

Votzmeyer: Illinois – I’ll be there!

Schultz: Illinois – Why is Michigan still ranked? 

Meglio: Illinois – My cousin better rush the field when Illinois wins.

Reisetter: Michigan – Illini are frauds. 

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – Illini struggled with Purdue, so …

Brummond: Illinois – Illini mark the 100th anniversary of Red Grange and Memorial Stadium in style.

Nebraska @ No. 16 Indiana 

McGowan: Indiana – Answer Curt Cignetti’s email. 

Votzmeyer: Nebraska –  Time to put an end to this nonsense.

Schultz: Indiana – Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers continue their Cinderella season. 

Meglio: Indiana – Can’t even believe Indiana is good at a sport.

Reisetter: Nebraska – Signature win for Dylan Raiola. 

Bohnenkamp: Indiana – Hoosiers have something going.

Brummond: Nebraska – Indiana’s fairytale start could turn really dark really fast.

New Mexico @ Utah State 

McGowan: New Mexico – This game is on truTV and has a total of 77.5. Is this an impractical joke?

Votzmeyer: Utah State – Only know you love her when you let her go.

Schultz: Utah State – Spencer Petras will be the difference in this one. Iowa needs a QB like him ….  Oh wait. 

Meglio: Utah State –  Rooting for 127th-year Spencer Petras in this one.

Reisetter: Utah State – Spencer Petras flashbacks from 2021. 

Bohnenkamp: Utah State – Spencer Petras keeps throwing.

Brummond: New Mexico – Fans are clamoring for the backup QB at Utah State.

Print this Story