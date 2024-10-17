On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 8 college football games

Iowa @ Michigan State

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (22-14): Iowa – There’s Tim Horton’s up in East Lansing, so maybe the seven-hour drive will be worth it.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (25-11): Iowa – We’re in limbo, folks.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (23-13): Iowa – Iowa has to win this game if it wants to have any chance at the CFP.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (23-13): Iowa – We really play offense without a QB and receivers.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (22-14): Iowa – KJ back on Heisman watch.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (21-15): Iowa – Beating Washington was a good bounce-back.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (25-11): Iowa – Night game at East Lansing? Might as well be a home game for Iowa.

No. 5 Georgia @ No. 1 Texas

McGowan: Texas – Bulldogs haven’t been smart on the road.

Votzmeyer: Texas – The Bulldogs are driving themselves out of the playoff at very high speeds.

Schultz: Texas – Some Georgia player is being charged with a DUI as I’m writing this.

Meglio: Texas – Carson Beck was speeding when he sent that infamous Snapchat message.

Reisetter: Georgia – No. 1’s are not safe this year.

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Hopefully Kirby Smart doesn’t shove another opposing QB.

Brummond: Texas – Texas is officially back.

No. 7 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee

McGowan: Alabama – The song Colin is referring to blows.

Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Hoping this inspires another Morgan Wallen song.

Schultz: Alabama – Both of these teams looked awful last week, but Ryan Williams will be too much for the Vols.

Meglio: Alabama – I’ll never let go of Alabama losing to Vanderbilt.

Reisetter: Alabama – Revenge tour upcoming for the Tide.

Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Hate picking against the Tide, but here we are.

Brummond: Alabama – ‘Bama finally gets its first win of the year in the state of Tennessee.

No. 24 Michigan @ No. 22 Illinois

McGowan: Illinois – The Legends fish sandwich in Champaign is, well, legendary.

Votzmeyer: Illinois – I’ll be there!

Schultz: Illinois – Why is Michigan still ranked?

Meglio: Illinois – My cousin better rush the field when Illinois wins.

Reisetter: Michigan – Illini are frauds.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – Illini struggled with Purdue, so …

Brummond: Illinois – Illini mark the 100th anniversary of Red Grange and Memorial Stadium in style.

Nebraska @ No. 16 Indiana

McGowan: Indiana – Answer Curt Cignetti’s email.

Votzmeyer: Nebraska – Time to put an end to this nonsense.

Schultz: Indiana – Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers continue their Cinderella season.

Meglio: Indiana – Can’t even believe Indiana is good at a sport.

Reisetter: Nebraska – Signature win for Dylan Raiola.

Bohnenkamp: Indiana – Hoosiers have something going.

Brummond: Nebraska – Indiana’s fairytale start could turn really dark really fast.

New Mexico @ Utah State

McGowan: New Mexico – This game is on truTV and has a total of 77.5. Is this an impractical joke?

Votzmeyer: Utah State – Only know you love her when you let her go.

Schultz: Utah State – Spencer Petras will be the difference in this one. Iowa needs a QB like him …. Oh wait.

Meglio: Utah State – Rooting for 127th-year Spencer Petras in this one.

Reisetter: Utah State – Spencer Petras flashbacks from 2021.

Bohnenkamp: Utah State – Spencer Petras keeps throwing.

Brummond: New Mexico – Fans are clamoring for the backup QB at Utah State.