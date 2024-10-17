On the Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 8 college football games

Iowa @ Michigan State
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (22-14): Iowa – There’s Tim Horton’s up in East Lansing, so maybe the seven-hour drive will be worth it.
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (25-11): Iowa – We’re in limbo, folks.
Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (23-13): Iowa – Iowa has to win this game if it wants to have any chance at the CFP.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (23-13): Iowa – We really play offense without a QB and receivers.
AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (22-14): Iowa – KJ back on Heisman watch.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (21-15): Iowa – Beating Washington was a good bounce-back.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (25-11): Iowa – Night game at East Lansing? Might as well be a home game for Iowa.
No. 5 Georgia @ No. 1 Texas
McGowan: Texas – Bulldogs haven’t been smart on the road.
Votzmeyer: Texas – The Bulldogs are driving themselves out of the playoff at very high speeds.
Schultz: Texas – Some Georgia player is being charged with a DUI as I’m writing this.
Meglio: Texas – Carson Beck was speeding when he sent that infamous Snapchat message.
Reisetter: Georgia – No. 1’s are not safe this year.
Bohnenkamp: Texas – Hopefully Kirby Smart doesn’t shove another opposing QB.
Brummond: Texas – Texas is officially back.
No. 7 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee
McGowan: Alabama – The song Colin is referring to blows.
Votzmeyer: Tennessee – Hoping this inspires another Morgan Wallen song.
Schultz: Alabama – Both of these teams looked awful last week, but Ryan Williams will be too much for the Vols.
Meglio: Alabama – I’ll never let go of Alabama losing to Vanderbilt.
Reisetter: Alabama – Revenge tour upcoming for the Tide.
Bohnenkamp: Tennessee – Hate picking against the Tide, but here we are.
Brummond: Alabama – ‘Bama finally gets its first win of the year in the state of Tennessee.
No. 24 Michigan @ No. 22 Illinois
McGowan: Illinois – The Legends fish sandwich in Champaign is, well, legendary.
Votzmeyer: Illinois – I’ll be there!
Schultz: Illinois – Why is Michigan still ranked?
Meglio: Illinois – My cousin better rush the field when Illinois wins.
Reisetter: Michigan – Illini are frauds.
Bohnenkamp: Michigan – Illini struggled with Purdue, so …
Brummond: Illinois – Illini mark the 100th anniversary of Red Grange and Memorial Stadium in style.
Nebraska @ No. 16 Indiana
McGowan: Indiana – Answer Curt Cignetti’s email.
Votzmeyer: Nebraska – Time to put an end to this nonsense.
Schultz: Indiana – Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers continue their Cinderella season.
Meglio: Indiana – Can’t even believe Indiana is good at a sport.
Reisetter: Nebraska – Signature win for Dylan Raiola.
Bohnenkamp: Indiana – Hoosiers have something going.
Brummond: Nebraska – Indiana’s fairytale start could turn really dark really fast.
New Mexico @ Utah State
McGowan: New Mexico – This game is on truTV and has a total of 77.5. Is this an impractical joke?
Votzmeyer: Utah State – Only know you love her when you let her go.
Schultz: Utah State – Spencer Petras will be the difference in this one. Iowa needs a QB like him …. Oh wait.
Meglio: Utah State – Rooting for 127th-year Spencer Petras in this one.
Reisetter: Utah State – Spencer Petras flashbacks from 2021.
Bohnenkamp: Utah State – Spencer Petras keeps throwing.
Brummond: New Mexico – Fans are clamoring for the backup QB at Utah State.