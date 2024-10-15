Photos: 2024 Iowa Women’s Wrestling Media Day

The Iowa Women’s wrestling team hosted their second annual media day at the Feller Club room and the brand new Goschke Wrestling Training Center at Carver-Hawkey Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun stated at the beginning of her press conference that there are nine returning all-Americans in the program, four of which are defending national champions. There also are seven freshmen and four transfers as an addition to the team.

Just this past March, the then-No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes won the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships with 204 points while nine athletes competed in the finals, with six claiming the national title.

“I want to thank the community, the fans, and the supporters of the program because our women do feel like they are fighting for something bigger”, said Chun.

The team’s first competition is set and is 18 days away at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.