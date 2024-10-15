Iowa football notebook | Brendan Sullivan and Kirk Ferentz address red zone offense

Iowa football’s Logan Jones was always told to play through the whistle, and such is what he did in the Hawkeyes’ win over Washington in Week 7, emulating the iconic scene from the 2009 movie, “The Blind Side.” Following the footsteps of fellow lineman Michael Oher, the 6-foot-3 center delivered a head-turning block against the Huskies, driving linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala toward the visitors’ sideline and out of bounds before Tuputala’s back slammed against an equipment cart.

Jones immediately turned around and trotted back on the field as a yellow flag fluttered down to the turf – marking an unnecessary roughness penalty that cost the Hawkeyes 15 yards.

“The refs did a great job. That was probably a penalty,” Jones said at media availability on Tuesday. “I would’ve called it, too. But it was fun, I really enjoyed it. It was a fun play.”

Jones said he never heard the whistle but knew things could go south when he saw white away uniforms crowding around him. Fortunately for the Hawkeye, he had some backup – right tackle Gennings Dunker stood a few feet away, ready to applaud his teammate.

“I saw some guys on their sidelines start to swarm me a little bit, so I’m like, ‘I’m gonna go over there,’ Jones said with a smile. “I saw Dunker over there and I felt safe.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz – who admitted during his press conference that his “secret” dream is to be an offensive line coach before he retires – the play brought a smile to his face.

“[Ferentz] loved it. He loves plays like that anytime an offensive lineman finishes the guy,” Jones said.

As the Hawkeyes take on a tough defensive team in Michigan State, this physicality will be needed, especially in the red zone, where the Spartans rank 13th in the FBS in opponent conversion percentage.

Iowa’s red zone offensive scheme changed in Week 3, as backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan subbed in under center once the Hawkeyes got within 10 yards of the end zone. The Northwestern transfer impressed in his first meaningful reps against Troy, flipping a two-yard shovel pass to tight end Addison Ostregna for a score.

Since then, Sullivan has yet to throw another pass in the red zone, instead relying on running back Kaleb Johnson to carry the ball across the goal line. Even if he only has one touchdown to his name as a Hawkeye, Sullivan

“It’s fun to get back on the field at the end of the day,” Sullivan said. “Being a backup is a tough role, but getting out on the field every once in a while definitely makes it worth it.”

Iowa is tied with Colorado for the 43rd-ranked red zone offense, putting points on the board in 89.5 percent of its trips, scoring five field goals and 12 touchdowns – eight of the rushing variety. Against Washington, Iowa barely avoided disaster when on third-and-goal, Sullivan took a sack and appeared to fumble the ball on a backward pass while being tackled. The replay review ruled the quarterback down before letting go of the ball, granting the Hawkeyes an opportunity for a 25-yard field goal.

“It was something we were trying to get out on the edge and throw the ball,” Sullivan said of the sack. “Just poor execution on my part. It’s something I definitely take full responsibility for getting the snap off.”

Sullivan said his athleticism and dual-threat ability are strengths in the red zone, especially when paired with Johnson.

“I think we’ve been somewhat successful,” Sullivan said of the team’s red zone performance. “I think there are opportunities to execute better, but I’m excited to continue the role.”

Ferentz said it was a collaborative process between him and coordinator Tim Lester in introducing the new red zone scheme, adding that the quarterback’s contrasting abilities to starter Cade McNamara will give the opposition something to think about.

“He has some attributes that maybe Cade doesn’t have, which we thought would be potentially impactful and helpful for us,” Ferentz said. “Happy about what he’s doing so far. We’ll see if his role can grow and increase.”

Injuries

Ferentz said tight end Addison Ostrenga will not play against Michigan State, adding that the Hawkeye could be out for several weeks. The head coach added guard Beau Stephens wouldn’t be active and that the lineman’s injuries were not as bad as anticipated. Senior Tyler Elsbury, who saw action in 12 games in 2023, including a start against Nebraska, will be filling in for Stephens.

Fullback Hayden Large, who did not play against Washington, is on track to be healthy for Michigan State, Ferentz said.

“If he can make it through the week, I’m optimistic about that,” Ferentz said of Large’s chances.