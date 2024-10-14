The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Photos: Zeta Tau Alpha 25th Annual 5K for Breast Cancer Awareness

Ava Neumaier and Ethan McLaughlin
October 14, 2024

Over a hundred participants registered to run in the Zeta Tau Alpha 5th Annual 5K for breast cancer education and awareness in Iowa City on Sunday.

Families and students gathered at a brisk, windy Hubbard Park at 9:30 a.m., where they received their race bibs, affixed pink ribbons to their shirts, and wrote down the names of those they were running for. The race began at 10:30 a.m. and lasted about an hour. Connor Boyd and Abigail Adams finished first in the Men’s and Women’s individual groups with times of 20:29 and 24:20.

At the race’s conclusion, ZTA announced that almost $20,000 was raised.

Ethan McLaughlin
Runners gather in Hubbard park leading up to the start of the Zeta Tau Alpha 25th 5k run for breast cancer education and awareness in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. The sorority raised almost $20,000 and had over 100 participants.

