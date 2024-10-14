Photos: Zeta Tau Alpha 25th Annual 5K for Breast Cancer Awareness

Over a hundred participants registered to run in the Zeta Tau Alpha 5th Annual 5K for breast cancer education and awareness in Iowa City on Sunday.

Families and students gathered at a brisk, windy Hubbard Park at 9:30 a.m., where they received their race bibs, affixed pink ribbons to their shirts, and wrote down the names of those they were running for. The race began at 10:30 a.m. and lasted about an hour. Connor Boyd and Abigail Adams finished first in the Men’s and Women’s individual groups with times of 20:29 and 24:20.

At the race’s conclusion, ZTA announced that almost $20,000 was raised.