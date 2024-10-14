Opinion | The world of comics is calling you

The world of comics is full of amazing stories waiting to be explored, and now is the best time to dive in.

Laurence Maslon, co-author of “Superheroes! Capes, Cowls, and the Creation of Comic Book Culture,” describes superheroes as America’s Greek Pantheon, and I couldn’t agree more.

Since the release of Superman in 1938, superhero comics have been a staple of American culture for almost a century. Now, the influence of comics is almost inescapable. With companies like Marvel and DC creating cinematic universes, award-winning shows like “Invincible” and “The Boys” have taken center stage in the media.

For many longtime comic book fans, the past 15 years have been some of the best for new stories, revivals, and reimaginings, whether in paperback or on the big screen.

For new fans, however, the idea of picking up a comic may feel daunting. Superhero comics are notorious for having a large barrier to entry due to convoluted plot lines, an overwhelming abundance of characters, and long-running series.

Think of some of the most popular expansive stories in comics: DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths or Marvel’s Secret Wars. Yes, they were created to be larger-than-life events, but they were partially created to act as a reset for those respective canons. These stories kept what worked and threw out the rest, making it easier for new readers to start fresh.

Even with stories like these, comics still face this issue. Events like these can only be revolutionary for so long until they become the new status quo.

However, this past year has brought solutions to many of these problems, offering multiple entry points into your next favorite stories.

Marvel recently launched its newest line, separate from the main continuity, called the “Ultimate Universe.” In this series, many of your favorite heroes never got the chance to don their capes and cowls. Instead, they have different backstories and are spread across the globe and time itself.

It’s a great line to start with because it establishes new backstories with the same story beats audiences have come to love. It’s the same superheroes in a different font.

Nathan Parriott, comic connoisseur and owner of Daydreams Comics, recommends “Ultimate Spider-Man” for its beautiful art and the fresh angle it takes on existing characters.

DC Comics is also releasing its newest alternate reality line, the “Absolute” universe. This serves a similar function as Marvel’s, introducing fresh takes on existing icons like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

The second issue of “Absolute Batman” comes out Nov. 13, and after reading the first, I can’t wait to pick it up. It focuses on a blue-collar Batman becoming the gargoyle of Gotham instead of the billionaire we’ve become accustomed to.

“Nick Dragotta is a very dynamic illustrator, and we have an old hat, Scott Synder, writing it,” Parriott said. “The first issue is really, really cool, and the fight scenes in it are rad.”

Parriott also recommends Kaya, a new all-ages fantasy series with a female lead. Superhero comics have developed a negative reputation for its treatment of female characters and women readers, but many stop at the surface in these criticisms. There are a plethora of amazingly written women characters like Susan Storm, Jean Grey, Storm, and Barbara Gordon.

I’m most excited for “Absolute Wonder Woman,” slated for an Oct. 23 release. In this re-imagining, Diana sports a blood-red tattoo etched into her right arm and welds a buster sword akin to Cloud from Final Fantasy.

Seriously, I love the new Spider-Man and Batman, but the new Wonder Woman looks absolutely awesome.

For avid fans of superhero movies, you’ll be eating well, too.

DC announced last year that it was dismantling its previous cinematic universe, the DCEU, in favor of a rebooted one titled the DCU. This universe will start from scratch with superhero and villain origins, serving as a great starting point for new fans of DC stories on the big screen.

Although some feel like this universe may turn out poorly, like the previous one led by Zack Snyder, I have faith this will be different because of who’s leading it.

This cinematic universe will be headed by James Gunn, director of the critically-acclaimed “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy and current CEO of DC Studios. He has gone on record as a major fan of comics, and as a comic book nerd myself, he has my stamp of approval.

Marvel is also undergoing significant changes as they’ve decided to step away from Johnathan Majors being the main antagonist of the next phase. Instead, Robert Downey Jr. will play the titular Dr. Doom in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

This is huge because not only is Robert Downey Jr. coming back, but bringing Dr. Doom into the fold has the potential to alter the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it.

So where can comic lovers go after they buy their new favorite issues? Parriott agrees that Daydreams Comics is the best place in Iowa City to go.

“We live in a fantastic literary community,” Parriott says. “The entire reason to pursue comics is to come to a place like this to talk to people. I try to provide a good space for that.”

With so many novel ideas becoming a reality in today’s comic landscape, I can’t think of a better time to pick up a paperback.