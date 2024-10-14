Hundreds of Iowa fans show out for Hawkeyes From Downtown event

The Hawkeyes From Downtown event saw the Iowa’s women’s wrestling team, men’s basketball team, and women’s basketball team appear downtown Iowa City in front of hundreds of fans on Friday.

The event brought the three teams to the middle of Iowa City to participate in various events and engage with fans. As it did last year, the two-hour experience signals the winter sports season is right around the corner.

“When I was here two years ago, my family was in town, and I got to meet some of my friends,” fourth-year student Max Baum said. “When I saw it was happening again, I was like, ‘Wow. I had a great time last time. I want to experience it again.’”

Hawkeyes from Downtown was FUN! We are proud to support community events like this one. Thanks to everyone who came to see Iowa Women’s Wrestling, Iowa Women’s Basketball, and Iowa Men’s Basketball! #WeGotNext pic.twitter.com/zn8ub76Irp — Iowa City Area Sports Commission (@ICAreaSportsCo) October 12, 2024

The Iowa Athletics Department, partnering with the Iowa City Downtown District and the Iowa City Area Sports Commission, set up the public event in hopes of the athletes creating and maintaining a more engaging relationship with their fans.

Locals that showed up were able to participate in contests, win prizes, vibe to fun music, and engage in question-and-answer sessions.

Iowa women’s basketball alum Gabbie Marshall, now working toward her masters in occupation therapy at the University of North Carolina, made an appearance at the event. She recalls participating in the Hawkeyes From Downtown event when it was last held.

“We did this two years ago, and it was super fun and an exciting way to get the fans to see everybody before the season starts,” Marshall said. “It’s just a fun atmosphere.”

The reason Marshall showed up, however, was to surprise her best friend in current third-year forward Jada Gyamfi.

“I don’t have my classes next week, so I decided to take a flight to Iowa because I don’t know how often I’ll be able to get here,” Marshall said. “But Jada didn’t know I was coming, and then I got to see the team today … It just honestly happened to work while I was going to be here.”

The women’s wrestling team kicked off the event with introductions of each wrestler as well as demonstrations of some popular wrestling moves. Some members of the team also competed in multiple forms of layup drills.

“Adding the women’s wrestling team was a great touch,” Baum said. “And I think it’s clearly gone a long way because not many people know about women’s wrestling.”

The second hour featured both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Both programs started with introductions — then participated in shooting games with fans.

The event was highlighted by Iowa men’s basketball team manager Jack Devlin’s half-court shot, followed up with a team celebratory mosh pit.

Fun moment during “Hawkeyes from Downtown” as Jack Devlin nails another halfcourt shot. pic.twitter.com/h1YfSQTGrm — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) October 12, 2024

After the event, the two teams took a picture together, and players engaged with fans, taking more pictures and signing autographs.

“We’re big Hawkeye fans, especially of the women’s basketball team,” said Cedar Rapids resident Rose Sullivan, who appeared with her husband, Robin, and their two children, Bennett and Brooks. “And any opportunity we get to get close to them, maybe get an autograph or something, we’re here, of course.”