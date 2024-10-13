Opinion | Don’t let political pessimism discourage you

When it comes to voting, for some, it merely feels like choosing between the lesser of two evils.

Among Republicans and Democrats alike, there’s a lack of enthusiasm and support for the presidential candidates on the ballot — though some supporters still hold a god-like reverence for their candidate.

This sentiment was captured in a TikTok posted by pop star Chappell Roan, in which she said, “I don’t agree with a lot of what is going on with policies, like obviously, f*** the policies of the right, but also, f*** some of the policies of the left.”

The video received 14.1 million views and 1.5 million likes, demonstrating a shared sentiment among some viewers.

Among Harris supporters, prominent issues going into the election include health care, Supreme Court appointments, and abortion, with 76, 73, and 67 percent of registered voters, respectively, stating the issues were very important.

For Trump supporters, their focus falls more on issues of immigration and violent crime, at 82 and 76 percent, respectively.

Both sides, interestingly enough, view the economy as one of the foremost concerns, despite evidence of low unemployment, slowing inflation, and economic growth. Such concerns may be a result of increasing political polarization that includes endless finger-pointing and name-calling, leading the public to view the economic situation as worse than it is.

Discontent is particularly prevalent at the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas conflict. American politicians on both sides continue to fund Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which has now expanded to Lebanon. While any state has the right to defend itself, there’s a fundamental difference between necessary defense and the killing of innocents.

Neither party has made significant attempts or progress toward a cease-fire agreement, leaving voters dismayed.

This pessimism extends beyond just the scope of voting for candidates; it encompasses a broader disillusionment with the American dream itself. Many Americans — particularly younger generations — have lost hope for upward mobility and success. Owning a home or earning a livable wage seems increasingly out of reach. I think F. Scott Fitzgerald would agree when I say, the blinking green light across the water has burnt out.

A 2023 survey by the Pew Research Center found that a majority of U.S. adults expect a decline in the state of affairs by 2050. Sixty-six percent said the U.S. economy would be weaker, 71 percent said the country would be less important in the world, 77 percent said the nation would be more politically divided, and 81 percent believed the gap between the rich and the poor would grow.

Political pessimism largely stems from the two-party system and the increasing polarization of these parties. Forcing the American population to choose between only two options limits their ability to find candidates whose policies align with their personal beliefs.

If someone supports a woman’s right to choose, they feel compelled to vote Democrat. If they believe in unrestricted gun laws, they think they must vote Republican. When they believe in both, they must prioritize one over the other since these issues are often seen as mutually exclusive.

Although this is a simplified explanation and may not apply to every candidate, it tends to hold true across the majority — or at least, it is perceived that way.

Critiques of the two-party system date back to the founding of our democracy. George Washington warned against it in his farewell address, stating that rival political parties “serve to organize faction, to give it an artificial and extraordinary force; to put, in the place of the delegated will of the nation, the will of a party.”

The threat of the two-party system has only intensified with today’s political polarization. Where there was once overlap between parties, now there is little to none. A Gallup poll conducted in 2023 found that the gap between Republicans and Democrats has widened by 30 percentage points or more on four issues: federal government power, human activity’s role in climate change, satisfaction with K-12 education, and whether abortion should be legal under any circumstance.

More political parties and choices would be a preferred approach for many. Thirty-nine percent of the American public agreed that the statement, “I often wish there were more political parties to choose from in this country,” described their views very well or extremely well. Another 32 percent said the statement described their views somewhat well.

It’s quite rare that 71 percent of Americans agree on anything.

Still, adding more political parties to the American political system is not seen as a promising fix, despite an overall desire for them. Only a quarter — 26 percent — of Americans say that having more than two major political parties would make solving the country’s problems easier. A roughly equal amount — 24 percent — feel that this would make it harder.

Indeed, because of the winner-take-all system that awards seats based on who has the largest number of electoral votes — rather than who has the majority of the popular vote — it is difficult for other parties to emerge while allowing the constituency to remain reflective of what the general public wants.

An example of how this concept influences elections is the 1912 election. The Democratic candidate, Woodrow Wilson, won the election with 82 percent of the electoral votes despite only winning 42 percent of the popular vote. His competitors, William Howard Taft of the Republican party, and Theodore Roosevelt of the Progressive third party, won 23 percent and 27 percent of the popular vote, respectively. So, although Wilson was elected to office, the majority — 50 percent — of voters did not support his candidacy.

This isn’t the election to make bold changes. With most of the American public supporting either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump, voting for another candidate would be a wasted vote.

We must not let pessimism and partisanship impact the 2024 election. Voting third-party or refusing to vote isn’t an option when so much is at stake.

While Harris may be slow to act on policies, and while said policies may fall short of expectations, she remains a significant improvement over her opponent. It’s also crucial to note that the Biden administration — not Harris — has been leading the executive branch for the last four years. Though she is vice president, she has not been in the chief position of power. A gridlocked and partisan Congress also complicates efforts to pass new legislation.

Former president Donald Trump, twice impeached and now a convicted felon, is not a viable option.

So, whether you have a candidate’s flag hanging in your room or you’d rather they both go to hell: vote.

Even if it is for the lesser of two evils, there is a clear lesser evil.