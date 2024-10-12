Photos: Iowa football vs. Washington

Gallery • 40 Photos Fans walk towards Kinnick Stadium before a football game between Washington and Iowa in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies 40-16. (Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan)

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Washington Huskies, 40-16, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. There were 69,250 in attendance for the black and gold spirit game and home Big Ten opener.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson continued his touchdown streak, scoring three for the Hawkeyes, pushing him to 12 rushing touchdowns this season. The Hawkeyes also gathered a lot of points from Iowa kicker Drew Stevens, scoring four field goals.

The Huskies lost their third game of the season at Kinnick Stadium. In their first meeting in the same conference, Washington outgained Iowa in receiving yards, 266 to 108.

Nearing the end of the game, head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 200th win as a Big Ten coach was announced, making him the second coach in Big Ten history to do so.

The Hawkeyes will take the road for week eight, playing Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 19.