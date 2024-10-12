Iowa football demolishes Washington, 40-16, behind strong running game and timely defense

Following a disappointing loss to Ohio State last weekend, the Iowa football team bounced back with a 40-16 victory over Washington in their Big Ten home opener on Saturday in front of a capacity crowd of over 69,000 fans at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play, while Washington drops to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Third-year running back Kaleb Johnson led the way with 166 yards and three total touchdowns on 21 carries of work. Johnson now has 13 touchdowns on the season and has the second-most yards of any running back in college football behind Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.

Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz earned his 200th triumph with Iowa, and was recognized on the video board near the end of the fourth quarter. Ferentz has posted a 200-121 record in 26 seasons with the Hawkeyes, and is currently six wins away from becoming the winningest coach in Big Ten history.

Following an Iowa punt to open the game, Washington responded with a 14 play, 73-yard drive down to the Hawkeye 15-yard line, but kicker Grady Gross’ 32-yard field goal try was blocked by defensive lineman Yahya Black, shifting the momentum right back to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes took advantage of the gift, and methodically drove 80 yards down the field and topped off the drive with a six yard touchdown scamper from running back Kaleb Johnson, his 11th of the season.

On the ensuing Husky drive, quarterback Will Rogers navigated his way through a clean pocket and lofted a pretty touchdown pass to wide receiver Denzel Boston in the corner of the end zone on second-and-goal, tying the game at seven midway through the first half. The play capped off a 14 play, 75-yard touchdown drive for the Huskies.

Following an Iowa three-and-out, Rogers was sacked by defensive end Aaron Graves and fumbled the football. Max Llewellyn pounced on it for the Hawkeyes, setting the offense up deep in Washington territory.

But Iowa couldn’t muster a single yard of offense and was forced to settle for a field goal attempt, which Drew Stevens nailed from 37 yards out to give the Hawkeyes a 10-7 advantage.

Washington’s offense couldn’t get anything going on its next drive, and Kaden Wetjen returned the bouncing punt down to the Husky 35-yard line. Iowa took advantage of the short field with a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade McNamara to Johnson. Washington brought a blitz on the play, but McNamara was able to find Johnson wide open in the flat for the score.

It marked McNamara’s first touchdown pass against a Power Four conference team since the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa, when McNamara was a member of the Michigan Wolverines.

Washington responded with a drive deep into Iowa territory, but the Hawkeye defense held its ground and forced a field goal attempt. Gross, who missed one earlier in the game, appeared to have missed another chip shot from 35, but the officials ruled the kick went over the upright for a good field goal, slicing the Iowa down to seven.

“After reviewing the play the ball went over the upright, which makes it technically unreviewable.” The FG stands for Washington pic.twitter.com/OAfF13iUA0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2024

The Hawkeyes looked to simply run out the clock on their next possession, but Johnson broke a 53-yard run all the way down to the Husky 36, putting Iowa in field goal range. Stevens knocked in a 46-yarder to give Iowa a 20-10 lead heading into the break.

Washington continued to run the same game plan to open up the second half, exploiting holes in the Iowa secondary and driving into Hawkeye territory yet again. On third down, Rogers was intercepted by cornerback Jermari Harris, who stepped in front of the pass. Harris returned the ball near midfield, giving Iowa excellent field position.

Facing a third down and 10, McNamara found wide receiver Seth Andersen wide open over the middle for a 27-yard gain, marking Andersen’s first reception of the year after struggling with injuries throughout the season. An unnecessary roughness penalty by Washington moved the ball inside the Husky 15.

But the drive stalled out, and Iowa was forced to settle for a field goal. Stevens drained the 25-yard attempt to give his squad a 23-10 lead.

Washington marched down to the Hawkeye 39 on its next possession, but wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter couldn’t get his foot down in bounds on fourth down, and the Huskies turned it over on downs.

Up 13, Iowa looked for the kill shot, and got it with an eight-yard touchdown run from Johnson, his second rushing touchdown and third total score of the game.

After Washington failed to convert on fourth down, McNamara found freshman wideout Dayton Howard all alone over the middle for a 33-yard score to give Iowa a commanding 37-10 edge.

It marked Howard’s first reception and touchdown of his young career, and he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after jubilantly spiking the ball into the turf.

The Hawkeyes coasted from there, earning their fourth win of the season.

Up Next

The 4-2 Hawkeyes will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on Michigan State on Oct. 19. The Spartans are 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in Big Ten play. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.