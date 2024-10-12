Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris grabs interceptions and holds onto gratitude

Jermari Harris had seen the play before, and this time around, the Iowa cornerback knew he could make a statement. Washington had begun its opening drive of the second half with a surge of momentum, gaining 14 yards up the middle on a punishing sprint from running back Jonah Coleman before tacking on 38 more to get to Iowa’s 23-yard line. Down 10 points, the Huskies stood within striking distance of making Saturday’s contest competitive, and quarterback Will Rogers was ready to add to his then-160-yard performance.

Lined up in man coverage, Harris matched up against wideout Denzel Boston, who led the Huskies in receiving yards heading into Saturday. The pair made contact about five yards past the line of scrimmage and Boston broke out to his right toward the sideline. The receiver stood, hands out in front of him, ready to make what looked like a simple grab – only the ball never got to its intended target.

Instead, a black jersey flashed into Boston’s vision, and the Husky watched as the No. 27 dashed in the opposite direction, tiptoeing the sideline and dodging defenders on his way for a 32-yard interception return. The pick was Harris’ third of the year – one way from the season high he set in 2021.

Even with the promising start in his sixth and final season of collegiate eligibility – Harris knows there’s still work to be done. For starters, 32 yards wasn’t enough.

“I should’ve scored,” Harris said, flashing a smile.

From a breakout season in 2021 that saw him four interceptions and 22 solo tackles in only six starts, Harris has come into his own as not just a leader on the Hawkeye defense, but also a newfound uncle. His sister recently had a child, a boy named Zyaire. Harris dedicated his interception to him.

Studying under the tutelage of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and defensive coordinator Phil Parker, Harris has developed an increased passion for football, one that sparks gratitude and perspective.

Hailing from Chicago and a graduate of Montini Catholic High School, Harris said a lot of people where he’s from don’t get to have the same experiences as Harris.

“I try taking it in every day, walking into the building, just as grateful as possible,” he said. “I wake up, hit my knees, pray to my Lord, ‘Thank you for the opportunity.’ I’m just so grateful to be around, grateful to be around you all. It’s surreal.”

After his stellar 2021 campaign, Harris was one of six juniors named to the team’s player leadership council but missed the entire season due to injury. The following season, the cornerback missed the Hawkeyes’ first two games because of an NCAA-imposed suspension for gambling.

“It was a mistake that I made,” Harris told reporters last season. “In 23 years of life I’ve made plenty of mistakes,” Harris said. “I’m sure I’m going to make a lot more, but the key is acknowledging it and finding a way to be better.”

With improvement top of mind, Harris started 12 games in 2023, collecting 42 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and an interception while remaining on the leadership council. Watching the routines for former Iowa standouts Jack Campbell, Tory Taylor, and fellow corner Matt Hankins, Harris said he’s developed a more detailed approach.

“I commit myself to the daily disciplines that lead to success over time,” Harris said. “I think it’s just as simple as that. Being consistent in my daily approach.”

Teammates such as Hawkeye defensive tackle Aaron Graves couldn’t help but notice Harris’ rise to a leader this offseason.

“He’s worked his butt off to get back from injuries and whatnot,” Graves said. “I’m not surprised by the way he’s performing, the way he practices. He just plays balls out all the time, so when he shows up and performs like that in the game, it’s not a surprise to me.”

Indeed, Harris’ play on Saturday was indicative of his growth. On his third-quarter interception, Harris said he recognized the play – Boston in motion – and knew the receiver would make an out route. Knowing he had safety help up top, Harris said he felt comfortable jumping the route and trying to make the play.

Aside from his in-game intelligence, Harris said he’s always brought a passion for the game, admitting that he gets emotional every time he steps onto the field with his teammates. With Ferentz, Harris said he always has a person to talk to.

“He helped me become a man – what I set out to do here in Iowa, what I’ve done at Iowa, and what I’ll continue to do – go from a boy to a man and taking care of my loved ones,” Harris said of his head coach.

As for Parker, Harris said the two have gone back and forth sometimes, but the cornerback said any conflict comes from a good place. Parker has reminded Harris to view the game through a new lens – one of detail and maturity.

“We both have some strong love, we both sacrifice so much for this game, that sometimes our emotions take over,” Harris said. “We’re similar in that way. When I was younger, he was like, ‘Do you see it? Do you see it?’ And now that I’m in my sixth year, I see it.”