Column | After what could’ve been a shot to the face, Iowa football delivers its signature win of 2024

After getting pelted in the face by Hawkeye Drew Stevens’ first-quarter kickoff, the unfortunate Iowa fan had some wise words to say.

“That ball is going a lot faster than you really think it is,” the fan namsaid during a mid-game interview with Hawkeye Radio Network.

Indeed, head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes might have also felt caught off guard in the first quarter as Washington drove 73 yards on 14 plays to get within field goal range. Quarterback Will Rogers III connected on two passes of 10-plus yards while running back Jonah Coleman broke multiple tackles for a 14-yard gain.

Compared to Iowa’s previous three-and-out, Washington’s offense looked efficient and effective, and unfortunately for the Hawkeye faithful, reminiscent of Ohio State. It wouldn’t surprise me if some fans had a lump in their throat as Washington kicker Grady Gross lined up to attempt a 32-yard field goal. Sure, the Hawkeyes had stopped the Huskies from getting in the end zone then – assisted by a false start penalty amid a raucous Kinnick crowd – but who was to say they wouldn’t be down in the red zone again and again?

Yet in a similar fashion to the aforementioned fan, the Hawkeyes stood their ground, but unlike the fan, got their hands up in time. Defensive linemen Yhaya Black and Aaron Graves converged hip-to-hip and charged from the right side of the long snapper – the 6-foot-7 Black rejecting Gross’ offering and watching with glee as the pigskin fluttered to the turf, well short of the goal post.

“They were moving the ball well, and for them to have zero points come out of that was a big momentum shift,” Graves said.

For Iowa left tackle Mason Richman, the special teams’ effort was one of several “stepping to the moment,” events for the Hawkeyes, who halfway through the season have finally put together a complete game.

“We’ve been hearing the ‘Tale of two halves a lot,’ and it’s been true,” Graves said. “I mean we still haven’t really put together a full game, and I still think we have yet to do it, but I think we’re closer. We got closer today.”

From an overly critical perspective, Graves is correct – the Hawkeyes have some issues to iron out. Look no further than the disaster of a red zone trip early in the third quarter. Iowa was four yards away from paydirt, and after a three-yard run from Kaleb Johnson, it couldn’t muster another.

Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan predictably handed the ball off two more times to Johnson for no gain before Sullivan was swallowed up in the backfield for a loss of six. I’m not sure if the third down play was supposed to be a designed run or option, but either way, Iowa went from three feet from a 17-point advantage to settling for a 25-yard field goal.

That’s the sort of red zone ineptitude seen against Iowa State – a glaring flaw that played a key role in Iowa being 4-2 rather than 5-1 and perhaps holding a national ranking.

OK, now I’m being overly critical. Outside of that sequence, the Hawkeyes looked great in all three phases of the game – relying on Ferentz’s heralded complementary football to ensure victory.

Iowa’s defense set up Cade McNamara and Co. in good field position with two takeaways, not to mention three fourth-down stops. Yes, the passing game numbers weren’t eye-popping – 8-of-14 for 108 yards – but they also didn’t make you facepalm in shame. Two touchdowns and no interceptions – no one should be complaining, especially when the Hawkeyes have Johnson as an all-time security blanket.

“In games in the past it’s been a lot of our movements, but kind of based on [Washington’s] front, we felt like we could take advantage of them in different ways,” McNamara said. “Especially when we’re able to establish a run, it really sets up the play pass nice.”

The Hawkeyes sported five rushing plays of more than 10 yards before halftime, and that prowess would pay off in the second half, McNamara explained. On the quarterback’s 33-yard touchdown pass to redshirt freshman wideout Dayton Howard, Washington linebackers bit on a fake handoff to running back Terrell Washington Jr., granting Howard ample room over the middle to make his first career score.

“The thing I’m most proud of this week is that I didn’t feel like there was a lack of intensity or any times where our mistakes really influenced the pace of the game or our momentum,” McNamara said.

It’s hard to find any mistakes in seven consecutive scoring drives and only two punts on the day. Compared to Week 1’s 40-point outburst, Saturday’s performance felt more gratifying, not only because of the superior opponent but also the cohesiveness of it all.

“I think in terms of the direction for this team for the rest of the season, I think this was probably the most important game for the entire season,” McNamara said. “I think for us to be able to get back on our feet, play a complete game of football, show what we’re able to do, and play to our potential.”

From lingering worries of another deflating loss like last week in Columbus emerged a newfound confidence that Iowa, two losses and all, can still make this season memorable and worthwhile.

Once again, I’ll turn to the eloquence of the dinged-up fan – who may head home with a bruise on his face, but also a smile and an inspiring reminder of his Hawkeyes’ endurance.

“Yeah, that’s what Hawkeyes do. We don’t give up. We swarm.”