Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

Power Rankings
- Ohio State — Who else would be number one right now?
- Oregon — Oregon could steal the top spot with a win over OSU this weekend.
- Penn State — We knew they’d be good, but we didn’t think they’d be this good.
- Indiana — But nobody expected Indiana to be remotely good.
- Michigan — The subtle collapse of Michigan brings peace among CFB.
- Washington — They beat Michigan, Michigan’s still ranked, and they’re not?
- Illinois — Fraudulent season thus far.
- Iowa — The gift that just keeps on giving (read that with sarcasm).
- USC — From 11th in the rankings to unranked… tough luck.
- Nebraska — Fake Mahomes is doing his best to keep the team afloat.
- Rutgers — Nebraska exposed its 4-0 start real bad.
- Wisconsin — Mid. Mid. Mid.
- Minnesota — Koi Perich might’ve had the interception of the year.
- Michigan State — Even more mid than Wisconsin.
- Maryland — Should’ve stayed in the ACC.
- Northwestern — Building a smaller stadium and hoping to fill it is more than sad.
- Purdue — Boiling their way to the very bottom of the conference.
- UCLA — Nothing good to say because they aren’t good.
Matchups
SECU Stadium: Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) @ Maryland (3-2, 0-2)
College Park, MD
Where/When To Watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UMD -10.5 | O/U: 45.5
The NCAA is smart for having these two teams play on a day when no other teams are playing because I wouldn’t turn this game on intentionally if other games were going on.
Kinnick Stadium: Washington (4-2, 2-1) @ Iowa (3-2, 1-1)
Iowa City, IA
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -2.5 | O/U: 41.5
The first Iowa game featuring one of the newest members of the Big Ten. There shouldn’t be a small patch of purple and white sitting on the far opposite side of the student section.
SHI Stadium: Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1) @ Rutgers (4-1, 1-1)
Piscataway, NJ
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RU -2 | O/U: 43.5
I’m not buying Rutgers’ 4-0 start, and I don’t have a clear reason as to why. With that being said, I’ll put my money on a Wisconsin road win.
LA Memorial Coliseum: No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) @ USC (3-2, 1-2)
Los Angeles, CA
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+ | Line: PSU -3.5| O/U: 50.5
Going from Pennsylvania to California for an in-conference football game will take some getting used to. That’s a long 2,567-mile trip just to go win a football game…
Memorial Stadium: Purdue (1-4, 0-2) @ No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1)
Champaign, IL
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: ILL -22.5 | O/U: 48.5
Two basketball schools meeting on the gridiron once again. I could see Zach Edey playing tight end — throw him slot passes all game that nobody else can reach.
Autzen Stadium: No. 2 OSU (5-0, 2-0) @ No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0)
Eugene, OR
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock | Line: OSU -3 | O/U: 54.5
Game of the week, regardless of conference. Oregon is good and Dillon Gabriel is a dawg, but I can’t be the only one that expects Ohio State to give the Ducks a whooping.
Rose Bowl: Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) @ UCLA (1-4, 0-3)
Pasadena, CA
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 8 p.m. on BTN | Line: UMN -3.5 | O/U: 40.5
The perfect mid-off — Minnesota is buns at football, and UCLA is not any better. A Gophers win at the Rose Bowl is almost inevitable.