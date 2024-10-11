The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

Star wideout Emeka Egbuka and Ohio State remain atop the power rankings while undefeated Indiana sneak in at No. 4.
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter
October 11, 2024
Cody Blissett
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka embraces teammates during a football game between No. 3 Ohio State and Iowa at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2024. Egbuka received 71 yards, averaging 7.9 per carry, and had three touchdowns. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes 35-7.

Power Rankings

  1. Ohio State — Who else would be number one right now?
  2. Oregon — Oregon could steal the top spot with a win over OSU this weekend. 
  3. Penn State — We knew they’d be good, but we didn’t think they’d be this good. 
  4. Indiana — But nobody expected Indiana to be remotely good. 
  5. Michigan — The subtle collapse of Michigan brings peace among CFB. 
  6. Washington — They beat Michigan, Michigan’s still ranked, and they’re not?
  7. Illinois —  Fraudulent season thus far. 
  8. Iowa — The gift that just keeps on giving (read that with sarcasm).
  9. USC — From 11th in the rankings to unranked… tough luck. 
  10. Nebraska — Fake Mahomes is doing his best to keep the team afloat. 
  11. Rutgers — Nebraska exposed its 4-0 start real bad. 
  12. Wisconsin — Mid. Mid. Mid. 
  13. Minnesota — Koi Perich might’ve had the interception of the year. 
  14. Michigan State — Even more mid than Wisconsin. 
  15. Maryland — Should’ve stayed in the ACC. 
  16. Northwestern — Building a smaller stadium and hoping to fill it is more than sad. 
  17. Purdue — Boiling their way to the very bottom of the conference. 
  18. UCLA — Nothing good to say because they aren’t good. 

Matchups

SECU Stadium: Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) @ Maryland (3-2, 0-2)

College Park, MD

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UMD -10.5 | O/U: 45.5

The NCAA is smart for having these two teams play on a day when no other teams are playing because I wouldn’t turn this game on intentionally if other games were going on. 

Kinnick Stadium: Washington (4-2, 2-1) @ Iowa (3-2, 1-1) 

Iowa City, IA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -2.5 | O/U: 41.5

The first Iowa game featuring one of the newest members of the Big Ten. There shouldn’t be a small patch of purple and white sitting on the far opposite side of the student section. 

SHI Stadium: Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1) @ Rutgers (4-1, 1-1) 

Piscataway, NJ

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RU -2 | O/U: 43.5

I’m not buying Rutgers’ 4-0 start, and I don’t have a clear reason as to why. With that being said, I’ll put my money on a Wisconsin road win. 

LA Memorial Coliseum: No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) @ USC (3-2, 1-2) 

Los Angeles, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+ | Line: PSU -3.5| O/U: 50.5

Going from Pennsylvania to California for an in-conference football game will take some getting used to. That’s a long 2,567-mile trip just to go win a football game… 

Memorial Stadium: Purdue (1-4, 0-2) @ No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1)

Champaign, IL

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: ILL -22.5 | O/U: 48.5

Two basketball schools meeting on the gridiron once again. I could see Zach Edey playing tight end — throw him slot passes all game that nobody else can reach. 

Autzen Stadium: No. 2 OSU (5-0, 2-0) @ No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0) 

Eugene, OR

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock | Line: OSU -3 | O/U: 54.5

Game of the week, regardless of conference. Oregon is good and Dillon Gabriel is a dawg, but I can’t be the only one that expects Ohio State to give the Ducks a whooping. 

Rose Bowl: Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) @ UCLA (1-4, 0-3)

Pasadena, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 8 p.m. on BTN | Line: UMN -3.5 | O/U: 40.5

The perfect mid-off — Minnesota is buns at football, and UCLA is not any better. A Gophers win at the Rose Bowl is almost inevitable. 

