Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 7 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State — Who else would be number one right now? Oregon — Oregon could steal the top spot with a win over OSU this weekend. Penn State — We knew they’d be good, but we didn’t think they’d be this good. Indiana — But nobody expected Indiana to be remotely good. Michigan — The subtle collapse of Michigan brings peace among CFB. Washington — They beat Michigan, Michigan’s still ranked, and they’re not? Illinois — Fraudulent season thus far. Iowa — The gift that just keeps on giving (read that with sarcasm). USC — From 11th in the rankings to unranked… tough luck. Nebraska — Fake Mahomes is doing his best to keep the team afloat. Rutgers — Nebraska exposed its 4-0 start real bad. Wisconsin — Mid. Mid. Mid. Minnesota — Koi Perich might’ve had the interception of the year. Michigan State — Even more mid than Wisconsin. Maryland — Should’ve stayed in the ACC. Northwestern — Building a smaller stadium and hoping to fill it is more than sad. Purdue — Boiling their way to the very bottom of the conference. UCLA — Nothing good to say because they aren’t good.

Matchups

SECU Stadium: Northwestern (2-2, 0-1) @ Maryland (3-2, 0-2)

College Park, MD

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1 | Line: UMD -10.5 | O/U: 45.5

The NCAA is smart for having these two teams play on a day when no other teams are playing because I wouldn’t turn this game on intentionally if other games were going on.

Kinnick Stadium: Washington (4-2, 2-1) @ Iowa (3-2, 1-1)

Iowa City, IA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -2.5 | O/U: 41.5

The first Iowa game featuring one of the newest members of the Big Ten. There shouldn’t be a small patch of purple and white sitting on the far opposite side of the student section.

SHI Stadium: Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1) @ Rutgers (4-1, 1-1)

Piscataway, NJ

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RU -2 | O/U: 43.5

I’m not buying Rutgers’ 4-0 start, and I don’t have a clear reason as to why. With that being said, I’ll put my money on a Wisconsin road win.

LA Memorial Coliseum: No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) @ USC (3-2, 1-2)

Los Angeles, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+ | Line: PSU -3.5| O/U: 50.5

Going from Pennsylvania to California for an in-conference football game will take some getting used to. That’s a long 2,567-mile trip just to go win a football game…

Memorial Stadium: Purdue (1-4, 0-2) @ No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1)

Champaign, IL

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: ILL -22.5 | O/U: 48.5

Two basketball schools meeting on the gridiron once again. I could see Zach Edey playing tight end — throw him slot passes all game that nobody else can reach.

Autzen Stadium: No. 2 OSU (5-0, 2-0) @ No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock | Line: OSU -3 | O/U: 54.5

Game of the week, regardless of conference. Oregon is good and Dillon Gabriel is a dawg, but I can’t be the only one that expects Ohio State to give the Ducks a whooping.

Rose Bowl: Minnesota (3-3, 1-2) @ UCLA (1-4, 0-3)

Pasadena, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 8 p.m. on BTN | Line: UMN -3.5 | O/U: 40.5

The perfect mid-off — Minnesota is buns at football, and UCLA is not any better. A Gophers win at the Rose Bowl is almost inevitable.