The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa running back Terrell Washington Jr.

Pregame Editor Matt McGowan talked with Washington about the Hawkeye’s passion for anime, his dream car, and cooking talents.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 10, 2024
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa running back Terrell Washington, Jr. carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. Washington, Jr. rushed for three yards.

The Daily Iowan: What’s something that people underrate? 

Terrell Washington Jr.: Well, me personally, I like anime. I know not a lot of people like anime, so that’s one of the ones I go to first

What are your top three anime? 

I like “Attack on Titan.” That’s definitely my favorite one so far. I guess everybody got to go with “Naruto” because that’s old school. I’ve been watching a lot of “Seven Deadly Sins,” too. I like that one. 

Who’s your favorite character? 

I gotta go with Naruto, but I like Sasuke too. 

How did you get into this? 

When I got older, more of my friends were showing me stuff. They used to come up to me, like, ‘You should watch anime.’ I was like, ‘Nah, they always talk bad about it. I finally gave it a chance, and I’ve been watching it since.

Conversely, what’s something you think is overrated? 

Overrated? I think salad is overrated. 

What’s your favorite food then? 

Definitely fettuccine Alfredo. A little chicken Alfredo. 

What’s your go-to pregame song? 

I like old school, so I’d probably be listening to something like Anthony Hamilton. 

What’s something you wish was an Olympic sport? 

Have you ever watched the people playing professional tag? I really got into that watching it on YouTube, and I think that would make a great Olympic sport. 

You think you could play that? 

Yeah, I feel like I could compete in that, definitely. The way they get in and out of the divots and corners, I like that. 

What’s your favorite thing to do back home? 

My go-to thing, as soon as I go home, every time I go chill with my family. I like going to pick up my little cousin, hang out with them, show them what I went through. They like to hear about it. 

Do you have a talent outside of football? 

I mean, I can cook. I’m really good at cooking. That might be opinion-based, but I feel like I can cook. 

Have your teammates tried your cooking? 

Yeah, [running back] Kamari [Moulton] tried it. [Wide receiver] Jarriett Buie tried it. They definitely always eat it when I make it. We live together so we pitch in with the food. Whatever they want, I see if I can make it. Or if I can try to make it. 

What’s the most complex thing you had to make? The most difficult? 

Everybody wants their steak differently, so I guess steak. But that’s not very complex. 

Where’s the favorite place you’ve been on vacation? 

I like Jamaica. I went to Jamaica and liked the Jamaican chicken. 

What’s the dream car? 

A Camaro ZL1. I love that car so much. Midnight red. Red LEDs under it. Black rims. I’ve got the setup in my head already. 

What’s the pet peeve? 

I’m a fairly quiet person, so being too loud at certain moments. That’s definitely one.

Print this Story