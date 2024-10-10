One-on-one with Iowa running back Terrell Washington Jr.

The Daily Iowan: What’s something that people underrate?

Terrell Washington Jr.: Well, me personally, I like anime. I know not a lot of people like anime, so that’s one of the ones I go to first.

What are your top three anime?

I like “Attack on Titan.” That’s definitely my favorite one so far. I guess everybody got to go with “Naruto” because that’s old school. I’ve been watching a lot of “Seven Deadly Sins,” too. I like that one.

Who’s your favorite character?

I gotta go with Naruto, but I like Sasuke too.

How did you get into this?

When I got older, more of my friends were showing me stuff. They used to come up to me, like, ‘You should watch anime.’ I was like, ‘Nah, they always talk bad about it. I finally gave it a chance, and I’ve been watching it since.

Conversely, what’s something you think is overrated?

Overrated? I think salad is overrated.

What’s your favorite food then?

Definitely fettuccine Alfredo. A little chicken Alfredo.

What’s your go-to pregame song?

I like old school, so I’d probably be listening to something like Anthony Hamilton.

What’s something you wish was an Olympic sport?

Have you ever watched the people playing professional tag? I really got into that watching it on YouTube, and I think that would make a great Olympic sport.

You think you could play that?

Yeah, I feel like I could compete in that, definitely. The way they get in and out of the divots and corners, I like that.

What’s your favorite thing to do back home?

My go-to thing, as soon as I go home, every time I go chill with my family. I like going to pick up my little cousin, hang out with them, show them what I went through. They like to hear about it.

Do you have a talent outside of football?

I mean, I can cook. I’m really good at cooking. That might be opinion-based, but I feel like I can cook.

Have your teammates tried your cooking?

Yeah, [running back] Kamari [Moulton] tried it. [Wide receiver] Jarriett Buie tried it. They definitely always eat it when I make it. We live together so we pitch in with the food. Whatever they want, I see if I can make it. Or if I can try to make it.

What’s the most complex thing you had to make? The most difficult?

Everybody wants their steak differently, so I guess steak. But that’s not very complex.

Where’s the favorite place you’ve been on vacation?

I like Jamaica. I went to Jamaica and liked the Jamaican chicken.

What’s the dream car?

A Camaro ZL1. I love that car so much. Midnight red. Red LEDs under it. Black rims. I’ve got the setup in my head already.

What’s the pet peeve?

I’m a fairly quiet person, so being too loud at certain moments. That’s definitely one.