Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter admonished for email violation

Johnson County Supervisor Royceann Porter has been formally admonished by the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board. An admonishment does not bring disciplinary action; however, it does serve as a warning.

The admonishment was first reported by Zachary Oren-Smith from Iowa Starting Line. The Ethics Board’s admonishment was issued on Porter because she used her county email for “advocating the election or defeat of a candidate for public office.”

According to reporting from The Cedar Rapids Gazette, Porter sent the email on Sept. 23 to numerous sources to request support for her unannounced write-in campaign.

The email was sent to fellow supervisors Rod Sullivan and Lisa-Green Douglass, Sheriff Brad Kunkel, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, and numerous county officials such as Jesse Case, Ines Beltre, Fiona Johnson, Lynette Jacoby, Lindsey Jones, Clayton Schuneman, Dave Wilson, and Rachel Zimmermann Smith, according to The Gazette.

Porter is not up for reelection in November after she lost the June primary to fellow members Rod Sullivan, Lisa Green-Douglass, and the new challenger Mandi Remington.

If Porter decides to move forward with a write-in campaign, it would make her the second write-in in the county alongside former Executive Director of the Board of Supervisors Guillermo Morales. Morales was fired from his position by a 3-2 vote on Sept. 4, with Sullivan, Green-Douglass, and Porter voting for his termination.

Porter did not respond to a request for comment.