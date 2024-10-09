Iowa researchers release 14th annual Iowa Climate Statement

The newest annual Iowa Climate Statement was endorsed by 184 Iowa science faculty and 32 colleges and universities. This statement is the 14th edition describing the impacts Iowans are experiencing from climate change. The 2024 statement identifies how Iowans can think about reducing their personal impact on climate change.

Last year saw the highest global surface temperatures since measurement began 174 years ago, according to the statement, which contributed to 28 separate billion-dollar disasters in the United States.

Iowa specifically has seen an increase of heat waves in the last 25 years, as well as change-induced economic disasters caused by rainfall increases, flooding, humidity, and extreme winds. The impacts of these disasters are projected to be more severe in Iowa’s near future.

A survey outlined in the statement showed that 84 percent of young people report being moderately to extremely worried about climate change, with over 60 percent responding that it makes them feel sad, afraid, and anxious.

“Collective action in the form of policy changes that reduce greenhouse gas emissions is necessary to address the crisis, but individual actions can help as well,” Peter Thorne, distinguished chair of the University of Iowa Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, said. “Not only do they allow us to reduce our own footprint, but they help to dispel the feeling of powerlessness that many of us feel over the challenge.”

The statement shares a few general strategies that may effectively reduce anxiety around climate change, such as efficiency updates, working with community members, biking or walking instead of driving, basing a diet more around vegetables, and promoting community health.

“Research shows that addressing issues that cause anxiety, like climate, comes with many rewards, especially when efforts are made as part of a community,” Emma Stapleton, research assistant professor in the UI Department of Internal Medicine, said. “Working with community members to identify and take on achievable goals inspires others and multiplies our impact.”