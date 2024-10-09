Iowa men’s basketball incoming transfers Drew Thelwell, Seydou Traore provide intellect and versatility to Hawkeyes

From living through eight-hour bus rides down south and playing in arenas holding less than 3,000 people in New York City, Iowa men’s basketball players Drew Thelwell and Seydou Traore not only transferred schools, but have entered a new lifestyle inside the Midwest.

“My first impression was real quiet, real calm, peaceful here,” Traore said of Iowa. “People here are amazing, especially the fans. Even when I went to the supermarket, a random person came up and said hi to me. I’m not used to that, so I kind of loved it from the jump.”

Heading to Iowa City after a one-year stint at Manhattan College, Traore joins Trelwell, a four-year veteran from Morehead State, as two of the Hawkeyes’ newcomers this season. While the latter has most of college career in front of him, the latter is down to his final year of eligibility. Nevertheless, each aims to make on an impact on a team looking to get back in March Madness after missing the tournament last season.

Thelwell, a 6-foot-3 guard hailing from Orlando, Fla., left behind quite the legacy at Morehead State – departing the Kentucky school as the winningest player in program history. Over this time with the Eagles, Thelwell won 96 games, including three conference titles, three conference tournament trophies, as well as two trips to the NCAA tournament.

For Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, these accolades were an “incredible statement” to Thelwell’s abilities on the court, especially considering he ran the offense as the point guard. Although the Eagles’ offensive system was based more on set plays than the Hawkeyes’ free-flowing style, McCaffery said he wasn’t deterred.

“Does he make plays for other people? Does he engineer victory? And he did that,” McCaffery said at his introductory press conference at the team’s media day Monday.

For Thelwell, winning basketball games starts with the details.

“It’s just doing the little things right,” he said. “Sprinting to spots, giving extra effort on defense, it’s the little things that separate teams.”

Starting 68 games over his final two seasons, Thelwell averaged ten points, 6.2 assists, and 1.3 steals as a senior. His 211 assists that campaign ranked 15th nationally while his assist-to-turnover ratio slotted him at 36h. He shot 43.5 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent beyond the arc. As a mid-major school and member of the Ohio Valley Conference, the Eagles usually relied on bus trips for road games – including an eight-hour one last November to Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“That wasn’t a fun one,” Thelwell said with a smile. “On the body, you start off in early November but by the time you’re in late March, it catches up to you.”

Thelwell’s final game for Morehead State came in the first round of the 2024 NCAA tournament against third-seeded Illinois. The guard played 36 minutes against the Illni, scoring eight points and dishing out four assists in an 85-69 loss. Despite the defeat, Thelwell said he still gained confidence from the experience.

“You’re the best of the best when you get to March Madness,” he said. “Everyone has your respect because they know you’re a good team.”

For the Hawkeyes, getting back into the field of 68 will require winning close games. The Hawkeyes went 9-5 last season in contests decided by 10 points or fewer. Thelwell looks to boost the team’s performance in that category, starting with his defense, which he said would transition smoothly to the Big Ten. He explained how the Eagles would usually hedge and switch on ball screens, adding that he can guard the 1-3 positions.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Thelwell brings a degree of intellect with his experience. He joked how his new teammates like fellow guard Brock Harding kid him for being 30 years old (Thelwell is actually 22). Despite the teasing, Harding has appreciated Thelwell’s impact.

“He knows how to coach certain guys, what certain guys like to do, so I’m just learning from that,” Harding said of Thelwell. “[He’s] super aggressive, stronger guard, taller guard. I’m a lot quicker and he uses his physicality, so just kind of two different dynamics when we get to guard each other.”

For Traore, his introduction to Iowa involved guarding Owen Freeman, a fellow second-year player and the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year in 2023. The newcomer said he and Freeman both bring an edge defensively, with Traore’s aggression stemming from his upbringing in the Big Apple.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Traore spent one season at Manhattan College, a private school nestled just across the New York-New Jersey border. Its basketball arena – Draddy Gymnasium – holds up to 2,345 people and served as home to a Jaspers squad that won only seven games in 2023. Even though his team didn’t have much success – Traore stood out in his conference as the only player to post at least 300 points, 200 rebounds, 60 assists, 40 steals, and 30 blocks.

Growing up in New York City, Traore said he played guard but then shifted to the post after a growth spurt in high school saw him gain 3-4 inches. Having this past in the backcourt allows him to be more versatile, he said.

McCaffery agreed with this assessment, saying he would feel comfortable playing Traore in the backcourt as well as the three, four, and five spots.

Traore said his conversations with McCaffery were comfortable and honest. He said to be welcomed with open arms to Iowa meant a lot as he began his journey in Power Four basketball.

“My role this year is just to come in and be a spark for this team, you know, if that’s offensively or defensively,” Traore said. “Just come in and play a big part on the team this year and win a lot of games.”