Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz addresses Hawkeye transfers and quarterback evaluation

Echoing the words of Pittsburg Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz brought up plenty of references to describe the current state of college football – where players are allowed to take a redshirt in the middle of the season and declare their intention to travel.

According to NCAA rules, a player may choose to use their redshirt so long as they play no more than four games that season. Up until 2018, just a single snap would mean the redshirt would be burned. In addition, student-athletes can now enter the transfer portal and have immediate eligibility so long as they stay in good academic standing.

Although the transfer portal doesn’t open until Dec. 9, football players have already taken advantage of the new environment, most notably on Sept. 25, when UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka, who led Rebels to a 3-0 record before announcing he would use his redshirt and enter the portal.

Similar defections have now struck Iowa, as running back Leshon Williams and wide receiver Kaleb Brown are no longer on the Hawkeyes’ official roster, each choosing to redshirt and enter the portal on Monday. While Brown initially said he would only be redshirting in his announcement on social media, Feretnz confirmed the former Ohio State wideout would enter the portal.

“I applaud them, wish them the best, and appreciate what they’ve done,” Ferentz said in his press conference on Tuesday.

For Iowa defensive end Deontae Craig, the two losses sting in terms of potential offensive production, but even in the duo’s absence, the environment around the facility hasn’t changed.

“They were nothing but positive to all of us in the locker room,” he said. “There was no hate or ill will towards either one of them. So just best of luck to them and hopefully they find happiness with wherever they choose.”

When asked directly about Brown, Ferentz said he didn’t want to talk about players who aren’t with the program. For Williams, the head coach said the senior running back who led the team in rushing last season hasn’t been healthy since April. He said Williams’ case was different and that the team would do all it can to help him.

For Brown, the wide receiver’s exit marks an unceremonious end to his stint in the Black and Gold. The 247 Sports’ four-star transfer announced his arrival to Iowa from Columbus amid much fanfare. While Brown’s Hawkeye career started off slowly, as the wideout didn’t record a catch until Nov. 4 against Northwestern. Since that contest, the 5-foot-10 receiver amassed 18 grabs for 153 yards to finish as the Hawkeyes’ third-best receiver in 2023.

Yet after missing Iowa’s 2024 season opener against Illinois State due to a suspension for an OWI charge in June, Brown has just one catch – an 18-yarder against Troy – and has sparingly seen the field. Williams also hasn’t had much of a statistical impact this season – collecting 47 total yards over three games.

With these numbers in mind, Ferentz said the departures remind him of the saying, “You can’t lose what you didn’t have.”

“The bottom line is, not to be callous, but if a player is really not playing, it’s not like you lose anything that way,” Ferentz said. “Then the other part of it, to fall back on a line from Mike Tomlin, you don’t want hostages on your team. Again, it doesn’t do anybody any good, especially the individuals, to be in an environment where they’re not enthused to be there. It’s just not good for anybody.”

While not alluding specifically to Sluka, Ferentz said the Hawkeyes’ situation isn’t unique to them, but rather “a reflection of the times.” The head coach said all it takes is one player to take a redshirt in the middle of a season to spark a wave of momentum across college football.

“Once one person jumps in the water, then it’s easier for somebody else to do it maybe. I’m not saying that’s the case here [at Iowa]. I don’t know how long the players were thinking about it. I really wasn’t part of the discussion.”

Quarterback thoughts

After quarterback Cade McNamara’s three-turnover performance against Ohio State last weekend, Ferentz offered support for the Hawkeye, claiming he looked more comfortable in the pocket and affirming there would be no starting QB battle with backup Brendan Sullivan.

On Tuesday, Ferentz gave a further analysis of what he saw from McNamara. The head coach labeled one of the strip sacks as the pocket collapsing too quickly.

“When things do get a little sticky in there, you’ve got to protect the ball,” Ferentz said. “That’s sometimes easier said than done.”

The second fumble was a matter of McNamara losing his grip on the ball, Ferentz said. McNamara’s interception was a “bad mental play” and the “most disappointing aspect” of the quarterback’s performance against the Buckeyes.

Ferentz explained how, just like any other position, the quarterbacks are assessed daily and weekly, adding that the ultimate goal is putting in players who give the team the best chance to win.

“He’s done a lot of good things,” Ferentz said of McNamara. “I would venture to say he played a pretty good half in the first half [against Ohio State]. He was efficient … Keep in mind, too, we’ve got a new offense, so there’s a lot going on.

“There’s a multitude of things that we’re looking at, and the most important thing is I don’t think his confidence has been shaken,” he continued. “And you worry about that coming out of a game like that Saturday where you play a good opponent and things start going south on you.”

Injury Updates

Ferentz said Hawkeye tight end Addison Ostrenga will not play against Washington after suffering an arm injury last week against Ohio State. The junior is the Hawkeyes’ fourth-leading receiver this season, racking up 63 yards on 11 catches.

The head coach said backup Zach Ortwerth would be the next in line to replace Ostrenga. A second-year from St. Louis, Missouri, Ortwerth has two receptions for 35 yards this season.