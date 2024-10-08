Hawks in the NFL | Week 5

Several former Hawkeyes didn’t play in Week 5 of the NFL season, including Sam LaPorta, Jack Campbell, and Cooper DeJean due to the bye week and Josey Jewell due to injury. But of all former Hawkeyes that did play, Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss stole the show with his first career interception.

The second-year player logged three solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and two passes deflected along with the interception in the 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

#Broncos CB Riley Moss gets his first career INT. Great jam by him at the LOS, stays square and doesn’t bite on the stutter and goes up and gets it. Full review coming today @MileHighSports pic.twitter.com/7nZHGvwgaZ — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) October 8, 2024

Safety Geno Stone finished as one of the Cincinnati Bengals’ top defensive players, per usual, in the 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He had four solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and one quarterback hit.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness amassed a season-high five tackles — three solo and two assisted — in the 24-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive end Chauncey Golston matched Van Ness’ number of tackles — this one being one solo tackle and four assisted tackles — while picking up a quarterback hit in the 20-17 Sunday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New York Giants’ 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks saw Giants safety Dane Belton log three solo tackles and three assisted tackles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson furnished one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in the 36-30 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Buffalo Bills’ 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans featured one assisted tackle and one quarterback hit from Bills linebacker A.J. Epenesa.

And Chicago Bears punter Tory Taylor had himself a lighter workload in the 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, furnishing 178 yards on four punts with a long of 49 yards.

Stepping up when needed

While Devin Singletary didn’t take the field for the Giants due to injury, backup running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. stepped up with 130 yards on 19 touches.

Tracy Jr. played for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2021 as a wide receiver before transferring to Purdue. While with the Boilermakers, he transitioned into playing running back and ultimately played his way into the NFL.

The sideline angle makes Tyrone Tracy Jr. look even more explosive on this 27-yard run.

The #Giants don’t have anyone else who can do this on the roster right now. He’s the second-most explosive option on the roster after Malik Nabers. So he needs to be on the field & he will. pic.twitter.com/9wscX9zD7g — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 7, 2024

And Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson also saw an opportunity with Johnathan Taylor out. He backed up Trey Sermon and amassed 57 yards on eight touches in the 37-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

George Kittle logged his third-straight game with a touchdown, along with 64 yards on eight receptions, in the 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — continuing his role as the go-to end zone option with the absence of running back Christian McCaffery.

Another tight end, Seahawks’ Noah Fant, reeled in all three targets for 24 yards in the loss to the Giants.

Recognizing the big guys

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum continues to have a stellar season.

The head of a top offensive line, he helped Baltimore amass 175 rushing yards against the Bengals. And so far this season, Linderbaum has allowed just two pressures in five games, proving he’s a top center in the league.

Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs cleared the way for multiple Rachaad White and Bucky Irving runs on the way to 160 rushing yards for Tampa Bay in its loss to the Falcons.

Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson allowed just one pressure and guided the Rams to 134 rushing yards in the loss to the Packers.

And Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff allowed no pressures to aid the team’s 126 rushing yards in the win over the Colts.