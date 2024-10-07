Iowa men’s golf finishes eighth at Fighting Irish Classic

It was an exciting weekend in South Bend as the Iowa men’s golf team competed at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by Notre Dame, and finished eighth among nationally ranked competition.

The event saw the likes of No. 20 Duke and No. 6 Tennessee participate. But the Irish won with a team score of five deep, 11 strokes ahead of Purdue in second with six over.

The Hawkeyes’ 21-over finish put them solidly in the middle at eighth, beating Duke by six strokes as well as Big Ten opponents Michigan State, Indiana, Rutgers, and Washington.

The Iowa roster featured Gage Messingham, Noah Kent, Max Tjoa, Chance Rinkol, and Josh Lundmark.

Kent, who finished tied for fifth at two under, fired rounds of +1, -1, and -2.

The next Hawkeye was Messingham at a tie for 28th, firing seven over with rounds of -1 and +1 before a rough final outing of +7. Then came Lundmark and Rinkol at +13 for 59th, their best rounds over the weekend at +1. Tjoa finished tied for 62nd at +14.

Up next

The team will head to Biloxi, Mississippi, to compete at the Fallen Oak Intercollegiate tournament on Oct. 19, hosted by Ole Miss.