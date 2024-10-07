Iowa football wide receiver Kaleb Brown taking redshirt year, won’t play the rest of the season

The 2024 Iowa football season continues to get stranger by the minute.

On Monday, third-year wide receiver Kaleb Brown announced that he will take a redshirt season this year and will not play in any more games for the Hawkeyes in 2024. Coincidentally, the announcement was made on Brown’s 21st birthday.

“I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program,” Brown said in a post on his Instagram page.

Brown transferred to Iowa from Ohio State ahead of the 2023 season. The junior initially struggled to gain any traction in the struggling Hawkeye offense, but emerged as Iowa’s number one receiver later in the year, ending the season with 176 yards and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Brown was expected to play a major role in the new-look Hawkeye offense under offensive coordinator Tim Lester in 2024, but was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Jun. 24. Head coach Kirk Ferentz suspended him for the season-opener against Illinois State.

Brown has also been battling an undisclosed injury throughout much of the season and has seen action in only one game, totaling 18 yards on his lone catch against Troy on Sept. 14.

Ferentz will likely address the situation at his weekly news conference tomorrow at 12:45 p.m.