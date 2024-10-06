Photos: Iowa football vs Ohio State

No. 3 undefeated Ohio State defeated Iowa, 35-7 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday. There were 105,135 fans in attendance.

The first half was off to a slow start for both teams, ending the half with a score of 7-0 with Ohio State in the lead.

After the half, only Ohio State was able to pick up its momentum. Ohio State held the majority of possession for 34:46, while Iowa had 25:14.

Ohio State nearly doubled Iowa with 412 yards and 21 first downs to Iowa’s 226 and 10, respectively.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard passed for four touchdowns, 209 yards, and an 84% completion rate.

Iowa’s Cade McNamara passed for 98 yards and had 14 completions.

For rushing yards, Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins led his team with 78 yards, while Kaleb Johnson led Iowa with 86.

Turnovers were not uncommon in the game, with Iowa having two fumbles and one interception and Ohio State having one and one.

Iowa will be taking on Washington at Kinnick Stadium next Saturday at 11:00 a.m.