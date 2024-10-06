Opinion | The real cost of true crime media

When browsing any streaming service, we’re met with a flood of new documentaries and series about criminals. Netflix continues to spew new docuseries and movies to maintain the public’s interest in the worst killers and criminals.

With a 66 percent increase in listeners tuning into true crime podcasts, it’s evident that people are drawn to violence. This genre is the fourth most popular type of podcast, tapping into fear and intrigue as audiences explore the darker side of humanity from the safety of their living rooms.

But many times, it comes with a sea of misinformation and glamorization.

While it’s important to stay informed about dangerous criminals, true crime content often prioritizes profit over accuracy, sensationalizing real cases. Of those who said they listened to true crime podcasts or watched these shows, 85 percent claimed it was for entertainment.

It is also suggested that more women watch true crime in this manner. And, in some cases, rightfully so. True crime is able to teach women how to defend themselves or what not to do in dangerous situations. Women are more likely to be the victim than men, urging them to be informed on crimes.

Viewers are also drawn to the mysteries of unsolved cases or the psychological profiles of infamous criminals. Podcasts like “Serial” and series like “My Favorite Murder” have demonstrated the immense potential for storytelling within this genre, blending investigative journalism with captivating narratives.

However, real tragedies and lives should not be reduced to the sole purpose of entertainment.

True crime itself isn’t the problem, but those behind it often warp stories, exploiting grieving victims and families and profiting off of murderers.

The release of “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” sparked another wave of fascination with the infamous killer. By casting a popular, attractive male lead, the show passed 1 billion hours viewed. Fans ignorantly dressed as Dahmer for Halloween, even putting their children in similar costumes.

The creator of the show, Ryan Murphy, is known for his “Monsters” anthology series. Murphy lumps together cases from different contexts and public opinion, spreading each story with the same narrative: monsters. So, regardless of context, people watch the series with the predetermined mindset that the perpetrator is a monster.

For Dahmer, it was easy and expected to call him a monster, and a majority of the public agrees. But the latest of Murphy’s series is “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” detailing how the Menendez brothers brutally killed their parents. The case, however, was vastly different from Dahmers, for much of public opinion swayed in favor of the brothers.

As with the previous series, the show doesn’t accurately portray the real account of the case. There are countless disparities between the true events and the on-screen version, to the point that Erik Menendez himself issued a statement calling the show filled with “blatant lies” about him and his brother.

This type of fame and attention is unnecessary and blatantly disregards the feelings and lives of victims and their families. Yet, we continue to produce media that romanticizes sorrow and pain.

Dramatization extends beyond the media to crime itself. People are falsely led to believe crime is extravagant and violent. Distorting reality generates interest, as seen in the surge of young adults joining the criminology field. TikTok users have even discussed changing their majors after watching the Menendez series.

At the University of Iowa, professors in the criminology department have witnessed this crime craze firsthand. Stephanie DiPietro, associate professor and director of graduate studies for the Department of Sociology and Criminology, noted that the influx of criminology and justice students is not unique to the UI but is happening nationwide.

However, many students don’t realize that real crime is drastically different from what is portrayed on television.

“The popularity of crime documentaries and fictional shows about crime, like ‘Mindhunter’ and ‘True Detective,’ have perpetuated a false narrative about the nature of crime and criminology. For starters, most crime is nonviolent, and these shows convey a very different reality,” DiPietro said.

DiPietro emphasized the importance of understanding crime in its true context, arguing that education and critical analysis of these portrayals are crucial for a more informed society

The public is infatuated with serial killers, even to the point of dedicating their lives to the topic. But in reality, serial murder is extremely rare, making up less than one percent of annual murders. More common types of crime, like theft, assault, and drug offenses, are often overlooked in favor of more violent offenses.

By distorting public perception, these shows increase fear and contribute to misinformed views about safety. The prevalence of violent crime in America is amplified online, for it has proven to get more views and likes. TV directors are aware of the changing interests of the public, and are desperately trying to hold our attention.

We need to focus on real data and the real-life implications, rather than getting lost in the allure of fiction.