Iowa football falls, 35-7, to No. 3 Ohio State as second-half turnovers prove costly

After holding No. 3 Ohio State to a one-score game in the first half, the Iowa football team coughed up three turnovers and four straight touchdown drives en route to a 35-7 loss.

Running back Kaleb Johnson logged the Hawkeyes’ lone score along with 86 rushing yards on 15 carries. Quarterback Cade McNamara finished the game with 98 passing yards on 14-of-20 passes and three turnovers.

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka amassed nine catches for 71 passing yards and three touchdowns to the lead Buckeyes’ scoring onslaught.

On third down with plenty of time to throw, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard connected with first-year wideout Jeremiah Smith on a 53-yard pass to the Iowa four-yard line. A Smith one-hand touchdown snag on the very next possession put the Buckeyes up, 14-0.

Iowa began the following drive on its own 19. On the first possession, McNamara was strip-sacked and the Buckeye defense recovered the ball on the Iowa 19-yard line.

Howard found paydirt with a four-yard run on the third play of the drive to lock in a 21-0 lead for Ohio State with eight minutes left in the third quarter.

With Iowa sitting on a first-and-10 on its own 36, Johnson took off for a 28-yard run down the sideline to the OSU 36 — Iowa’s biggest play of the day.

But three plays later, McNamara’s pass to wideout Reece Vander Zee was picked off by Buckeye corner Davison Igbinosun, and was returned for 45 yards down to the Iowa 40.

Ohio State went seven plays on its next drive before Egbuka’s second receiving touchdown grab of the game off a 15-yard pass extended the lead to 28-0.

Iowa’s next offensive drive was very similar to the one prior — another McNamara strip-sack fumble recovered by the Buckeyes on the IOWA 27 led to a seven-play touchdown drive capped off by an Egbuka three-yard touchdown reception, giving him his third score of the game.

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan subbed in and orchestrated a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped off by a Johnson 28-yard run to the end zone to avoid the shutout.

The first half saw the Iowa defense hold its own against an explosive Buckeye offense, giving up one touchdown despite giving up 199 total yards.

On Ohio State’s first possession of the game, Howard capped off a 14-play, 88-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Egbuka for the early 7-0 lead near the end of the first quarter. This was the first opening-drive touchdown the Iowa defense gave up in its last 27 games.

After being forced to punt on their first possession, the Hawkeyes found themselves on the OSU 41-yard line on fourth down. Kicker Drew Stevens’ number was called, but he missed the 51-yard field goal, keeping Iowa scoreless.

The next possession saw the Hawkeyes on fourth and inches on the 50-yard line. Lined up in punting formation, fullback Hayden Large received the snap and secured the first down, only for the play to be called back due to an Iowa timeout before the play. Punter Rhys Dakin shanked a punt to the OSU 28.

Iowa’s defense forced turnovers on two of the last three Ohio State possessions — linebacker Jay Higgins punching the ball out and recovering the fumble himself with 6:28 left in the second quarter, and safety Sebastian Castro reeling in the interception one minute before the break.

But the Hawkeyes couldn’t capitalize on either turnover, going for 18 yards and one first down between the two possessions.