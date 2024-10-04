Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Ohio State

The Iowa football team ventures eastward to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. Ohio Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Hawkeyes, having not won on the road against the Buckeyes since 1991. The last time the two teams squared off in The Horseshoe, Ohio State piled up 54 points, forced six turnovers, held Iowa to 158 yards of offense in a dominating victory. While the star players of that Buckeye squad – such as quarterback CJ Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg are off to the NFL – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has brought in plenty of talent to replace them.

Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard has completed 68.6 percent of his passes for more than 1,000 yards while former Ole Miss running back Quidshon Judkins has scored five rushing touchdowns on a whopping 8.3 yards per carry. On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama transfer Caleb Downs headlines a defense that has yielded less than 70 rushing yards per game – posing as a threat to running back Kaleb Johnson and Iowa’s highly-relied-upon ground game. Since 1989, Ohio State leads the series, 16-3, with only one loss at home.

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Weather: 77 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount Plus (subscription required)

Announcers: Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Jenny Dell, sideline reporter

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting info: Line: Ohio State -20.5 | O/U: 45