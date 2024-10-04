On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 6 games

Iowa @ No. 3 Ohio State

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (14-10): Ohio State – Queue up “Linger” for the eight-hour drive back.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (15-9): Ohio State – Jami owes Vegas $1,000.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (13-11): Ohio State – Hawkeyes haven’t won in Columbus since 1991.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (15-9): Iowa – Have some hope in the Hawkeyes.

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (13-11): Ohio State – This ain’t 2017.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-11): Ohio State – But the Hawkeyes will be a lot more competitive than the last time they were there.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (18-6): Ohio State – Iowa hasn’t won in Columbus since the Bush Administration. The first one.

No. 9 Missouri @ No. 25 Texas A&M

McGowan: Texas A&M – It may be a cult, but at least I can trust it.

Votzmeyer: Texas A&M – Don’t let history repeat it itself, Aggies. #GoIrish

Schultz: Texas A&M – The 12th man will help the Aggies prevail in this one. Gig Em!

Meglio: Texas A&M – A Texas football school is always a safe pick.

Reisetter: Texas A&M – Vegas smells upset, and so do I.

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – SEC road reality hits the Tigers.

Brummond: Missouri – The Tigers look like a playoff team.

No. 12 Ole Miss @ South Carolina

McGowan: Ole Miss – I thought the Rebels were fans of South Carolina. After all, the state seceeded first.

Votzmeyer: Ole Miss – Quarterback’s name is literally Jaxson Dart. DART.

Schultz: Ole Miss – The Cocks will be a tough out for the Rebels, but they bounce back on the road.

Meglio: Ole Miss – Couldn’t care less about this game.

Reisetter: Ole Miss – The Rebels need a bounce-back week.

Bohnenkamp: South Carolina – Speaking of SEC road reality…

Brummond: Ole Miss – Ole Miss’ miss last week doesn’t trigger a miss vs. SC.

Rutgers @ Nebraska

McGowan: Rutgers – *Inarticulate Italian noises*

Votzmeyer: Nebraska – Dare I say this will be a good game?

Schultz: Nebraska – This one will be a grinder of a game, but Big Red bounces back at home.

Meglio: Nebraska – Bounce back week for Dylan Raiola and the Cornhuskers.

Reisetter: Rutgers – Rutgers is good at football?

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska – Yeah, the Huskers are pretty good.

Brummond: Nebraska – Huskers claim a signature win over Rutgers. Wait, what?

No. 10 Michigan @ Washington

McGowan: Washington – My mom has stolen too many shells from this state. Help me stop her.

Votzmeyer: Michigan – If there’s a will, there’s a way.

Schultz: Washington – The Dawgs will be barking loud on the Puget Sound.

Meglio: Michigan – Man, if Michigan loses this game…

Reisetter: Michigan – Unless Washington recovers an onside kick, this one belongs to the Wolverines.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – These used to be good Rose Bowls.

Brummond: Michigan – This rematch is quite far from a preview of this year’s national championship.

Hawaii @ San Diego State

McGowan: Hawaii – If it doesn’t win, I will jump off the same Hawaiian cliff that I did in 2023.

Votzmeyer: San Diego State – Is jet lag from Hawaii to California a thing?

Schultz: San Diego State – The Aztecs may have been conquered in 1521, but they will take down Hawaii on Saturday.

Meglio: San Diego State – I forget about Hawaii sometimes.

Reisetter: Hawaii – I want to visit the state sometime.

Bohnenkamp: San Diego State – As the Mountain West turns…

Brummond: San Diego State – I wouldn’t attend this game if I was in San Diego or Hawaii.