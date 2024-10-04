The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868









On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team picks a slate of Week 6 games

While there was nearly no faith in Iowa to upset Ohio State on the road, many had confidence in Ole Miss to bounce back at South Carolina.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 4, 2024
Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan
Iowa players walk onto the field before a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 31-14, taking back the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy.

Iowa @ No. 3 Ohio State 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (14-10): Ohio State – Queue up “Linger” for the eight-hour drive back.

Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor (15-9): Ohio State – Jami owes Vegas $1,000.

Brad Schultz, Assistant Sports Editor (13-11):  Ohio State –  Hawkeyes haven’t won in Columbus since 1991.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (15-9):  Iowa – Have some hope in the Hawkeyes. 

AJ Reisetter, DITV Sports Director (13-11): Ohio State – This ain’t 2017. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (13-11):  Ohio State –  But the Hawkeyes will be a lot more competitive than the last time they were there.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (18-6):  Ohio State – Iowa hasn’t won in Columbus since the Bush Administration. The first one.

No. 9 Missouri @ No. 25 Texas A&M 

McGowan: Texas A&M – It may be a cult, but at least I can trust it. 

Votzmeyer: Texas A&M – Don’t let history repeat it itself, Aggies. #GoIrish

Schultz: Texas A&M – The 12th man will help the Aggies prevail in this one. Gig Em!

Meglio: Texas A&M – A Texas football school is always a safe pick.

Reisetter: Texas A&M – Vegas smells upset, and so do I. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – SEC road reality hits the Tigers.

Brummond: Missouri – The Tigers look like a playoff team.

No. 12 Ole Miss @ South Carolina 

McGowan: Ole Miss – I thought the Rebels were fans of South Carolina. After all, the state seceeded first.

Votzmeyer: Ole Miss – Quarterback’s name is literally Jaxson Dart. DART.

Schultz: Ole Miss – The Cocks will be a tough out for the Rebels, but they bounce back on the road.

Meglio: Ole Miss – Couldn’t care less about this game.

Reisetter: Ole Miss – The Rebels need a bounce-back week.

Bohnenkamp: South Carolina – Speaking of SEC road reality…

Brummond: Ole Miss – Ole Miss’ miss last week doesn’t trigger a miss vs. SC.

Rutgers @ Nebraska 

McGowan: Rutgers – *Inarticulate Italian noises*

Votzmeyer: Nebraska – Dare I say this will be a good game?

Schultz: Nebraska – This one will be a grinder of a game, but Big Red bounces back at home. 

Meglio: Nebraska –  Bounce back week for Dylan Raiola and the Cornhuskers.

Reisetter: Rutgers – Rutgers is good at football? 

Bohnenkamp: Nebraska – Yeah, the Huskers are pretty good.

Brummond: Nebraska – Huskers claim a signature win over Rutgers. Wait, what?

No. 10 Michigan @ Washington 

 McGowan: Washington – My mom has stolen too many shells from this state. Help me stop her. 

Votzmeyer: Michigan –  If there’s a will, there’s a way.

Schultz: Washington – The Dawgs will be barking loud on the Puget Sound.

Meglio: Michigan – Man, if Michigan loses this game…

Reisetter: Michigan – Unless Washington recovers an onside kick, this one belongs to the Wolverines. 

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – These used to be good Rose Bowls.

Brummond: Michigan – This rematch is quite far from a preview of this year’s national championship.

Hawaii @ San Diego State 

McGowan: Hawaii – If it doesn’t win, I will jump off the same Hawaiian cliff that I did in 2023. 

Votzmeyer: San Diego State – Is jet lag from Hawaii to California a thing?

Schultz: San Diego State – The Aztecs may have been conquered in 1521, but they will take down Hawaii on Saturday. 

Meglio: San Diego State –  I forget about Hawaii sometimes.  

Reisetter: Hawaii – I want to visit the state sometime. 

Bohnenkamp: San Diego State – As the Mountain West turns…

Brummond: San Diego State –  I wouldn’t attend this game if I was in San Diego or Hawaii.

