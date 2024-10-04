Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 6 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State — National champions? Doubtful. But Big Ten champions? Likely. Oregon — Pick on someone your own size. Not UCLA. Penn State — Say what you will. That was a solid ranked win for the Nittany Lions. Michigan — A three-point win over Fleck and Co. is certainly rattling. USC — Brad struggles to accept the Trojans are still a strong team. Indiana — I’m at a loss for words. Illinois — A hard-fought loss at Penn State doesn’t go unnoticed. Nebraska — Don’t count Nebraska out. A great future behind these Huskers. Iowa — The Hawkeyes are still feeling the hangover from the Iowa State loss. Rutgers — Rutgers over Iowa? Let’s see some strength of schedule first. Washington — Thank you for Rome Odunze. But nothing else. Wisconsin — I was worried the Badgers were actually going to beat USC. Thank God. Minnesota — I still sense some potential, especially putting 24 on Michigan. Michigan State — Nothing special here. Call it a rebuild year. Maryland — You’ve got to give 28 points against Indiana some credit. Northwestern — I recall a time when the Wildcats were a solidly ranked football team … Purdue — That Notre Dame beatdown of the Boilers feels just as good two weeks later. UCLA — Iowa’s visit to the Rose Bowl gets less and less interesting by the day.

Matchups

Autzen Stadium: Michigan State (3-2, 1-1) @ No. 6 Oregon (4-0, 1-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/when to watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on FOX | Line: Oregon -23.5 | O/U: 52.5

I’ve never been to Oregon. I heard it’s beautiful. I can smell the pine trees right now. The Spartans will get their first taste this weekend, and it’s not going to be a pleasant one.

Beaver Stadium: UCLA (1-3, 0-2) @ No. 7 Penn State (4-0, 1-0)

University Park, PA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Penn State -27.5 | O/U: 46.5

Think about that flight. LAX to Pittsburgh is looking like five-plus hours. Plenty of time for the Bruins to watch some Drew Allar film. Talk about turbulence.

Camp Randall Stadium: Purdue (1-3, 0-1) @ Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1)

Madison, WI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Wisconsin -14 | O/U: 45.5

And here it is, everyone. If you’re looking to tune into some lousy and atrociously played football, set your channel for Big Ten Network at 11 a.m. Looks like I’ll be taking my mid-day nap early!

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium: No. 23 Indiana (5-0, 2-0) @ Northwestern (2-2, 0-1)

Evanston, IL

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Indiana -14 | O/U: 41.5

I just can’t fathom putting a number in front of “Indiana.” It doesn’t make sense. I found out the Hoosiers had a football team four years ago. That’s 17 years on Earth unaware Indiana has a football team. 17. Life was simpler then.

Ohio Stadium: Iowa (3-1, 1-0) @ No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0)

Columbus, OH

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Ohio State -20.5 | O/U: 45

My dear executive editor Jami Martin-Trainor jokingly bet $1,000 on Iowa to walk into Ohio Stadium and win. Well, Kaleb Johnson will have to put up Forrest Gump numbers for any shot at avoiding bankruptcy at The Daily Iowan.

Memorial Stadium: Rutgers (4-0, 1-0) @ Nebraska (4-1, 1-1)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Nebraska -7 | O/U: 40.5

James Gandolfini went to Rutgers, so I’ll take the underdogs in this one. “What happened to Gary Cooper? The strong, silent type” — Tony Soprano.

Husky Stadium: No. 10 Michigan (4-1, 2-0) @ Washington (3-2, 1-1)

Seattle, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Washington -2.5 | O/U: 41.5

I understand the Michigan hate, and even sometimes appreciate it, but Washington at two-point favorites seems a little wild to me. I can see a close game, but the Huskies are a fragment of their former selves. Michigan by seven.

Huntington Bank Stadium: No. 11 USC (3-1, 1-1) @ Minnesota (2-3, 0-2)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: USC -8 | O/U: 50.5

Allow me to elaborate on my point in the power rankings. Miller Moss is a dog. That man waited his turn and is continuing the Caleb Williams legacy. But he’s winning. Hey, Chicago, what do you say?