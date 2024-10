The first-ever African Festival of Arts and Culture took place in the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 28.

During the festival, the Ped Mall was filled with poets, jugglers, dancers, singers, and other talents from various African countries. Vendors had booths with food, homemade clothing, jewelry, and more.

Over the last few decades, there has been a noticeable increase in African-born immigrants who identify as Iowa residents.