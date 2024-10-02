Column | Who will Iowa women’s basketball’s toughest opponent be this season?

The Iowa women’s basketball team had a 2023-24 campaign that was nothing short of sensational.

While Caitlin Clark was shocking the world one basket at a time, the team racked up a 34-5 record, a national championship appearance, and a 15-1 home record in front of sell-out crowds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa is now preparing for the 2024-25 season, but with Clark in the WNBA and the retirement of head coach Lisa Bluder, the landscape around the program has changed. With four new members joining the Big Ten, it’s going to be a wild season.

Here are three Big Ten teams that could be Iowa’s toughest opponent this season:

Ohio State

While the Buckeyes are probably best known for their consistent football program, the women’s basketball program is also an incredibly skilled and competitive squad.

Ohio State was one of only three Big Ten teams to defeat the Hawkeyes last season. The Buckeyes defeated Iowa in a 100-92 overtime thriller on Jan. 21, powering them to the outright Big Ten regular season crown.

Ohio State return’s three key scorers from last season and the experience and balanced offensive attack could be key against the Hawkeyes. Cotie McMahon had 33 points against Iowa and figures to be one of the team’s most dangerous scoring threats.

While it’s hard to see what exactly will happen with both teams, Ohio State’s offensive spread and previous play against Iowa makes them an exciting matchup to watch this year.

UCLA

UCLA is a program well-known for playing consistent basketball. In its last six tournament seasons, the Bruins have earned three Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite Eight berth.

UCLA enters the season ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten preseason media and coaches poll, while third-year players Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts were both named to the 2024-25 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team and 2024-25 Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

This means that while Iowa regularly plays teams like Michigan, Illinois, and Penn State, UCLA is a team they haven’t faced in years. The two squads last crossed paths in the 2016-17 season, the Bruins winning 78-65.

The Bruins are a solid team overall, but then again, Iowa is coming off a run that stretched to the national championship. If either team wants to win, they’ll have to do their homework.

Indiana

Indiana comes in as another well-rounded Big Ten pick on this list. The Hoosiers were the only Big Ten team to go undefeated on their home floor, with one of those victories coming against the Hawkeyes on Feb. 22. Indiana matched Iowa’s conference record at 15-3 after splitting both contests with Iowa.

The Hooisers breezed through the first two rounds of the Big Dance, besting both Fairfield and Oklahoma as a No. 4 seed. Indiana narrowly fell to South Carolina in the Sweet 16 to end their season, missing out on a potential title game matchup against Iowa.

Ohio State, UCLA, Indiana. Three teams, each with their own chance to give Iowa a hard time.

Let’s see how this plays out.