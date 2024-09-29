Reviewing the Iowa football season

Through the first four games of the 2024 season, the Iowa football team sits at 3-1. Iowa cruised past Illinois State to open the season on Aug 31, but suffered a devastating 20-19 home loss at the hands of in-state rival Iowa State on Sept 7.

Despite the public’s outcry for a change at the quarterback position, Iowa recovered and won its next two games over Troy and rival Minnesota. The win over Minnesota was especially thrilling for the Hawkeye faithful after a controversial finish cost Iowa a victory in their previous matchup in 2023.

Though there are still eight games left in the regular season, let’s take a deeper look at what went right for the Hawkeyes as well as some things that they can improve on as Big Ten play heats up.

Johnson runs wild

Though the Iowa passing game has struggled with inconsistencies, running back Kaleb Johnson has stepped up and filled the void in a major way, establishing himself as one of the best backs in the country. Through four games, the junior has rushed for 643 yards and nine touchdowns to begin the season.

While he earned a high volume of snaps during his first two seasons in Iowa City, it’s been a breakout year for Johnson. Johnson’s two-touchdown, 174 yard performance against Troy on Sept 14 ensured that he would surpass his entire total yards from the 2023 season in just three games alone.

Johnson’s total is even more impressive considering he was suspended for the first half of the season opener against Illinois State on Aug 31. When he was able to play, he responded by sprinting for 119 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries.

But his best game came in Iowa’s Big Ten opener at rival Minnesota, where he racked up a career-high 206 yards and three touchdowns as the Hawkeyes scored 24 unanswered points in the second half and won 31-14. The final touchdown run was especially impressive, as Johnson wiggled through a small hole and dashed down the sideline for a 40-yard score.

The Iowa run game has been putrid over the past three seasons, but Johnson’s emergence has given the whole offense a boost. The Hawkeyes averaged only 234 yards of total offense per contest, but that number has skyrocketed to XXX in 2024 in part due to the strong rushing attack led by Johnson.

It will be interesting to see how opposing defenses will stop Johnson moving forward, but he gives Iowa offense something it has lacked for years – a reliable running game.

McNamara’s roller coaster

The addition of Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan to Iowa’s quarterback room suggested a potential battle for the starting job, but incumbent starter Cade McNamara was named the starter just days before the season opener.

McNamara missed most of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in Week 5 but entered 2024 fully healthy after a successful rehab. He struggled in the first half of the season-opener against Illinois State but responded in the second half with three passing touchdowns and only one incompletion.

McNamara couldn’t carry his performance into the rivalry game, throwing for only 18 passing yards in the second half along with two costly interceptions. The Hawkeyes lost the game, 20-19, leaving many fans calling for a change at quarterback.

The senior had a productive outing against Troy, completing 19 of his 23 passing attempts for 176 yards, but it was another mixed outing in the Big Ten opener at Minnesota. McNamara completed 11 out of his 19 passes for only 62 yards.

Though he hasn’t turned the ball over in the past two games, the Hawkeyes desperately need a passing game if they want to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That starts with McNamara, who has the experience and talent to be a strong quarterback, but he just needs to get back into a solid rhythm.

Tough road ahead

The bye couldn’t have come at a better time for the Hawkeyes, as they will travel to Columbus, Ohio, next weekend to take on No. 3 Ohio State. Iowa hasn’t won at Ohio Stadium since 1991, and they will have an uphill battle facing a Buckeye squad hungry for a national championship.

The Hawkeyes also have tricky trips to Michigan State, Maryland, and UCLA left on the schedule, so they will need to take their game up a notch if they want to compete for a berth in the College Football Playoff.