Photos: Sorority Bid Day

Ava Neumaier and Jessy Lane
September 29, 2024

The University of Iowa’s sororities celebrate Bid Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Around 600 Potential New Members, or “PNM”s, who rushed for the last month receive acceptances in MacBride Hall, and then ran to the nearby Pentacrest to unite with their new sisters and take a group photo on the Old Capitol steps. From there, the sororities travel back to their respective houses to hold a welcome party for the new members. This is the first year that the initiation ceremony was held in MacBride Hall instead of the Iowa Memorial Union.

2024_09_29_BidDay_JLandAN001
Jessy Lane
Signage displays during Bid Day for sororities in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. New members gathered in Macbride Hall to open bids.

