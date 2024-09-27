The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Apartment Hunting Season

As the school year rolls on, students are already looking for housing for next year.
Felicity Menning and Elizabeth Schultz
September 27, 2024
Print this Story