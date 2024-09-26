Johnson County Board of Supervisors consider changing fireworks policy

Amid growing concerns over public safety following the legalization of consumer fireworks in Iowa, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors are considering changing their policies on fireworks.

Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass highlighted a troubling incident during the Sept. 18 Board of Supervisors work session. Green-Douglass cited an instance in the unincorporated area where a firework launched at an unsafe angle, resulting in the rocket barreling towards a mother holding her baby.

The baby was thrown out of harm’s way by the mother, but the ground impact resulted in the baby breaking their femur.

The board had previously requested that Josh Busard, director of planning, development, and sustainability, look into the matter.

While consumer fireworks are legal to buy, they aren’t legal to set off in the unincorporated area — an area that is not part of an incorporated city or town, and is instead governed by the county — of Johnson County without a lengthy permit process that many disregard on holidays like July Fourth. These frequent unpermitted displays caused many in the unincorporated area to turn to the sheriff’s office and demand action be taken.

Sheriff Brad Kunkel described the “impossible” situation in which his office was put. He described how, on a day like July Fourth, the county’s small staff of deputies faced many calls across the county.

While they could eventually respond to some of the many firework complaints, these calls did not fall under high priority.

“By the time we get there they’re probably over,” he said.

Shooting unpermitted fireworks usually results in a $250 fine, Kunkel said, which pales compared to the thousands of dollars residents spend on the fireworks themselves. He then pointed out that while a deputy would write a ticket, firework displays, many of which the office didn’t have the manpower to respond to, were being shot in every direction for miles around the county.

“It’s really not a fair system to enforce,” Kunkel said.

Busard’s proposed amendments to the ordinance seek to fix these issues. As part of the proposed amendments, permitting requirements of setting off consumer fireworks would change.

In the unincorporated area, residents would be allowed to shoot consumer fireworks with no permit required from July 3 to July 5 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.; Dec. 31 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.; and Jan. 1 between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Board member Jon Green advocated for the time slots, arguing the change would lead to more “certainty and foresight” available to the public.

He described how the expected times will help those with PTSD or pets who are negatively impacted by the noise or smell.

“You know exactly what the window is to take whatever precautions are appropriate,” he said.

Along with these updated time slots, Busard presented required separation distances based on the size of the firework. These separation distance requirements were pulled directly from the National Fire Protection Association.

Busard proposed the separation distances to ensure display fireworks were not shot “in close proximity to structures, parking areas, spectating areas, any areas where there could be an issue with safety.”

The Board is set to hold a public hearing on Oct. 10 to gather community feedback before making a final decision.

“We’re hopeful that this will be helpful,” Green said. “We really looked at Linn County and what their ordinance looks like, and it sounds like they’ve been pretty successful.”