Iowa women’s basketball sells out the entire home schedule for the second-straight year

Despite the loss of superstar Caitlin Clark to the WNBA, momentum surrounding the Iowa women’s basketball program continues.

On Wednesday, the program announced that it sold out its general public seating inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the second consecutive season. Student tickets will be available for purchase beginning Oct 1.

𝟭𝟱,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴, 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 💪 For the second straight year, season tickets are sold out! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/qsNyz5Nu1I — Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) September 25, 2024

An email sent out earlier in the afternoon gave information about when to purchase student tickets, simultaneously encouraging fans to meet the team at “Hawkeyes From Downtown,” on Oct. 11.

“Iowa is coming off a school-record 34-win season,” the university said in an email to fans.“The Hawkeyes claimed the Big Ten tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Championship game for a second consecutive season. Iowa returns a pair of starters in 2024-25 under P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jan Jensen, who is in her first season as head coach.”

“I’m just excited about the changes this year and going through a reset, and now we say we’re going to do it the old-fashioned way,” Jan Jensen, the team’s new head coach, told David Eickholt of 247 Sports. “Now we don’t have someone that shoots from the parking lot. They actually shoot from the three-point line. We’re going to go figure that out all over again.”

The team will begin play with an exhibition game against Missouri Western on Oct. 30, before facing Northern Illinois in the season-opener on Nov. 6. Tip-off times and TV schedules will be announced at a later date.