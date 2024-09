Iowa women’s basketball sells out the entire home schedule for the second-straight year

Despite the loss of superstar Caitlin Clark to the WNBA, momentum surrounding the Iowa womenโ€™s basketball program continues.ย

On Wednesday, the program announced that it sold out its general public seating inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the second consecutive season. Student tickets will be available for purchase beginning Oct 1.ย

๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฑ,๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด, ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด ๐Ÿ’ช For the second straight year, season tickets are sold out! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/qsNyz5Nu1I โ€” Iowa Women’s Basketball (@IowaWBB) September 25, 2024

An email sent out earlier in the afternoon gave information about when to purchase student tickets, simultaneously encouraging fans to meet the team at โ€œHawkeyes From Downtown,โ€ on Oct. 11.ย

โ€œIowa is coming off a school-record 34-win season,โ€ the university said in an email to fans.โ€œThe Hawkeyes claimed the Big Ten tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Championship game for a second consecutive season. Iowa returns a pair of starters in 2024-25 under P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Womenโ€™s Basketball Coach Jan Jensen, who is in her first season as head coach.โ€

โ€œIโ€™m just excited about the changes this year and going through a reset, and now we say weโ€™re going to do it the old-fashioned way,โ€ Jan Jensen, the teamโ€™s new head coach, told David Eickholt of 247 Sports. โ€œNow we donโ€™t have someone that shoots from the parking lot. They actually shoot from the three-point line. Weโ€™re going to go figure that out all over again.โ€

The team will begin play with an exhibition game against Missouri Western on Oct. 30, before facing Northern Illinois in the season-opener on Nov. 6. Tip-off times and TV schedules will be announced at a later date.