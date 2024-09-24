Q&A | Iowa field hockey midfielder Milly Short talks team traditions, Iowa City athletics and more

The Daily Iowan: What does the team’s pregame tradition look like?

Milly Short: We do the same thing every week whether we are home or away. We walk up to the field to the same song and, class by class, just to get our connection together. Another thing we like to do in pregame is you will see us in the corner and it’s time to lock in. We will slowly come up and down the field, and then we will run into the bench together. It’s all about being together.

What is one thing you like to do while traveling for a road game?

We put the speaker on the bus and play some songs or sing along. A few people might get up and dance and do some karaoke. We just try to have a bit of fun in that way.

What type of music do you like to listen to before the game?

I’m not on the aux — that’s not my specialty. But we like a bit of Rihanna on the team.

If you could play any other sport beside field hockey, what would it be?

It would be tennis or skiing. I’ve played tennis from a young age. I love going skiing. I go every year pretty much, but those are my two other favorites.

What is your go-to Iowa City restaurant?

When my parents are in town, I love the Webster. But typically, I’d say Bread Garden is quite the go-to. Ordinary, but it is a good one for me.

What is your favorite University of Iowa athletic event to attend?

Women’s basketball. [Being] from England, I didn’t know very much about basketball. I love going. When Carver is packed, it is a great atmosphere.

What is the coolest field hockey field you have played on, outside of Grant Field?

Probably North Carolina’s. It’s a bit sunken, and you are surrounded by the fans and the trees. And their field is very nice.

What are the team’s post-game rituals?

Sometimes ice cream. A good win will mean ice cream. But we usually just go back to the hotel or back to the bus. We usually just enjoy it and have a good time.